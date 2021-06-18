Seton LaSalle football coach Mauro Monz faces a 1-year suspension

Through:



Mauro Monz oversees Carlynton’s practice in 2014.

Suspended football coach Mauro Monz, who is being banned for one year by the WPIAL over recruiting allegations, said he is resigning from Seton LaSalle rather than continuing to appeal.

“It’s too much for the school and too much for my family to take with me,” Monz said Thursday night, but the freshman coach maintained his innocence.

Monz, a former Seton LaSalle footballer, was hired in November to solve a grueling program that ended 1-6 last season. The 1992 graduate played for the Rebels under coach Greg Gattuso.

Yet Monz’s tenure at his alma mater ends without him coaching a match.

“There is no end to the tunnel,” he said. “I’m out (coaching at Seton) until at least April. I can’t distract school for another 10 months.”

The WPIAL held a closed-door hearing in Green Tree on Monday that lasted more than an hour and a half. It was Monz’ second to the WPIAL board and a chance for Seton LaSalle to present new evidence, but his suspension was upheld.

Monz said his coaching efforts had become “too much of a distraction for the kids” on the team. Seton LaSalle assistant Chris Siegel, a former WPIAL head coach at Shaler, is expected to serve as interim coach.

Before stepping down on Thursday, Monz released a written statement defending his innocence. In it, Monz describes some of the testimonies that Seton LaSalle presented during Monday’s hearing.

A major concern for the WPIAL was whether Monz used a soccer camp in Seton LaSalle as a recruiting tool last winter, a claim he has denied. In his statement, Monz said five witnesses from that camp testified on Monday.

“Two members of the Seton LaSalle Football Booster Club have stated that they attended the camp and noted that neither Monz nor anyone else from their coaching staff attempted to recruit during the camp,” the statement said. “Darnell Dinkins, former NFL Tight End and current professional speaker testified that he was the keynote speaker at the football camp and confirmed that no illegal recruiting had taken place. Seton LaSalle Defensive Coordinator Dayonne Nunley also affirmed Monz’s innocence.”

Administrators of four WPIAL schools — Bethel Park, Brownsville, Canon-McMillan and McGuffey — brought recruiting allegations against Monz during a March 30 hearing. It was that hearing that led to his one-year suspension.

In his statement on Thursday, Monz emphasized that no parents or students testified that day.

“Instead, coaches, sports directors and inspectors from competing WPIAL football programs brought to Seton LaSalle rumors and rumors about students Monz allegedly recruited — nearly all of whom were nameless and faceless players,” the statement said.

The WPIAL panel that heard the testimony voted 12-0 to impose the suspension.

During Monday’s hearing, Monz said, a high school student and his parent testified via Zoom.

“The student testified that while Monz spoke to him at a soccer camp, the student never applied to or enrolled in Seton LaSalle,” the statement said, “and that this verbal conversation was his first and only communication with Monz .”

Monz has coached football for more than two decades as an assistant at the college and high school levels, and was head coach at Carlynton for a short time in 2014. More recently, he was an assistant staff at Mt. Lebanon and Baldwin.

His son, Dom, was transferred from South Fayette to Seton LaSalle last winter. The WPIAL ruled on June 7 that he is eligible to play football for the Rebels this fall.

