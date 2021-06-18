St. Thomas Agrees To Restore Women’s Tennis Team – Twin Cities

The University of St. Thomas has agreed to reinstate the women’s tennis program in a Title IX settlement reached with team members.

Junior tennis player Olivia Paradise, one of 11 players hired by Oakland, California law firm Bailey & Glasser to represent them, said St. Thomas has endorsed women’s tennis for at least four to five years as part of the the settlement.

We wanted to make sure all girls would have full careers at St. Thomas, said Paradise, a former Mahtomedi High School star, but the school also said it has no plans to discontinue the program in the future.

On May 11, St. Thomas President Julie H. Sullivan and Vice President and Director of Athletics Phil Esten told members of the men’s and women’s tennis teams that the St. Paul School would discontinue their programs after the spring.

The men’s program will not be restored.

The settlement is part of an agreement reached with the players’ attorneys, stating that the law firm was willing to file a class action lawsuit against St. Thomas for violating Title IX, the federal law that requires that schools that receive federal funds provide equal opportunities for men and women.

Under the settlement, St. Thomas agreed to reinstate his women’s tennis team, develop a gender equality plan and fully comply with Title IX. The school will also pay attorney fees for the players.

“St. Thomas has a duty to handle his resources responsibly. At the same time, it is committed to providing all student athletes with an excellent experience,” said St. Thomas in a statement on the school website. “With this recovery, the university will be committed to helping the women’s tennis team thrive. St. Thomas will determine how best to provide women’s tennis players with an outstanding experience, including exploring support from community partners, boosters and donors as part of this process.”

The other players involved in earning the settlement were Abigail Bremel, Madeline Bremel, Jannah ElNemr, Sarah Gustafson, Brooke Hapuku, Ashley Hatch, Monterey Knewtson, Anna Leary, Clare Palen and Nicole Snezhko.

Bailey & Glasser also announced Thursday that it had reached a settlement with Clemson, in South Carolina, to restore the men’s track and field and cross country and add women’s tennis. According to the company, it was the first time Title IX had been used to win equality for men.

Title IX has been the law for nearly 50 years and St. Thomas has blatantly broken it, said players’ attorney Arthur Bryant. What is it about equality that these schools don’t understand? Title IX requires schools to provide equal opportunity, financial aid and treatment. Now, thanks to these young women, St. Thomas will.

Through spokesperson Gene McGivern, St. Thomas said it “complied with Title IX as a Division III athletic program and will continue to comply when it transitions to Division I. However, the university recognizes that fighting a Title IX lawsuit would be extremely expensive and St. Thomas would rather invest his resources in student initiatives, including the women’s tennis program.

Under Title IX, schools are required to provide equal opportunities for men and women. If they can’t prove a 50/50 split in opportunities, including funding and facilities, they can use a proportional representation of men and women in the general school population. According to the Equity in Athletics Disclosure Act data that St. Thomas provided to the U.S. Department of Education for 2018-19, the Tommies had an 8.77 percent chance before stopping tennis programs.

The Tommies women closed their final season in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference season this spring with an undefeated conference record and advanced to the NCAA Division III national tournament. Doubles partners Snezhko and ElNemr, both freshmen, advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals, earning All-America honors.

We were just happy and relieved to finally be able to focus on tennis and not have to fight for our program, Paradise said.