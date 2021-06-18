Bright spots on the rise: Nearly half of LU women’s hockey players have found landing spots since program cancellation

Photo by John Lappa/Sudbury Star/Postmedia Network

Article content It has been a difficult two months, both logistically and emotionally, for Laurentian Universitys student-athletes in the now-cancelled hockey and swimming programs. But thanks in large part to the dedication, determination and desire of athletes and coaches, some success stories have emerged, including the placement of about 50 percent of the women’s hockey roster in other schools, with more announcements expected in the coming weeks. . We’ve landed a few more, which is fantastic, said Stacey Colarossi, who was the head coach of the women’s team from the 2013-14 inaugural season. The biggest challenge for me is that we had several athletes in training and nursing at the same time, and with them it turns out to be very difficult to get the transfer credits. An athlete would go to another institution and happen to be in third year, so she had two more years to go between her bachelor’s degree and teacher training, and she was looking forward to four more years, two more years of academics, if she left Laurentian . For those athletes, it’s proven pretty tough, but we’ve landed a few more of our seniors.

Article content Younger players, especially in the defensive position, have faced competition from a double influx of recruits, both those who committed to teams ahead of the ultimately canceled 2020-21 OUA hockey campaign, and those who signed for the 2021 season. -22. The cancellation of hockey programs at Robert Morris University in the United States has only increased the number of skaters looking for places. But again, there were bright spots, with rearguard Olivia Parkinson recently joining the University of Waterloo after attackers Kate Chomiak and Juli Davidson joined the Nipissing Lakers in North Bay earlier this spring. Freshmen Emily Eikelboom, Lauren Beaulieu and Chihiro Suzuki have secured spots, as have sophomore Angelique Page and third-year Karissa Hoskin. Colarossi hinted at other very important acquisitions for some Voyageurs veterans, which will soon become official. I think we did a good job, said Colarossi. Were not completely satisfied, but both Sacha (Song, Recruiting Coordinator) and I have worked extremely hard and the girls have worked hard to promote and get themselves out there. Academics are first and foremost and some of them might have had to go to a bigger institution than they hoped, to still be able to play hockey and have an academic fit so maybe it wasn’t a trifecta but for the most part I think they have done well. That was something we tried to repeat when we spoke to each of them, not comparable to your friends, because everyone is unique. Find out what’s best for you.

Article content While men’s hockey recruits often sign in the spring just months before they begin their first post-secondary season, Colarossi explained that recruiting women is more of a long game, with girls committing to U gyms while still in their 10s. or 11th grade. I had my 2022s, my goals pretty much done, she said. We had our top 12 girls we were talking to and trying to get commitments, to get the six we needed. It’s hard, sure. It has been very difficult for all of these athletes and they have tried to find the right fit. You hear a lot of no’s before you get yes, but it’s nice to pat them on the back and wish them the best of luck. I hope things are going in the right direction for them. [email protected] Twitter: @ben_leeson

