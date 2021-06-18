Knight on a mission to improve his game

Barbadian table tennis ace Tyrese Knight is ready to take his game to the next level and who better to take him there than former San Francisco-based US national team manager Jrg Bitzigo.

The 21-year-old Knight has toured the United States in recent months and also Qatar, where he and his manager Sherdon Pierre participated in a special high-performance camp of the International Table Tennis Federation.

During a telephone interview with Barbados TODAYKnight, a former Caribbean junior champion, said he was thrilled to have the opportunity to train with some of the best in the world in the United States for two weeks.

Well, the camp is going really well and I can work closely with the coach to solve some problems in my game. Of course, they won’t be fixed in two weeks, but it’s a step in the right direction, Knight said.

At the moment everything is fine with him [Bitzigelo] and I can do one and one session with him, which is good because I’ve never had this in a camp before, he added.

Bitzigo is the personal coach of the world No. 30 Kanak Jha, who has returned to America from Germany and has set his sights on representing the United States national table tennis team at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Signia Globe Financial is a sponsor of the flashy right-handed knight who said attending these camps was extremely important to his overall development.

Sponsorship is important for every athlete. There are so many things to take care of, especially with body massages, nutrition, etc., so sponsorship is key for any athlete to help them get to the top, Knight said.

He also stressed that the opportunity to connect with Bitzigo was a good step in the right direction for his progress in the sport. He also doesn’t have a coach to travel with when he’s on tour, so any advice from Bitzigo will help his game.

Knight reasoned that his playing style is now the same as Bitzigo’s when he joined years ago and that makes their bond that much stronger. However, he noted that it was difficult not to have a personal coach by his side.

For me, attending camps is ideal, but without a coach it doesn’t really serve a purpose as I’ve been to many camps where I didn’t have a coach. Everyone’s coach is there to push them, see their mistakes and so on, Knight explained.

Knights’ comments about the lack of a coach come from earlier this year in April when he attended the Olympic qualifiers at the Saln Metropolitano Stadium in Rosario, Argentina without an assigned national coach. He was dependent on Guyana national team coach Idi Lewis for guidance during the match.

On how Knight managed to get in touch with Bitzigo, he said: It’s not really a camp that was emphasized. He [Bitzigelo] just told me he was organizing something and it will do me good to come and see an overview of everything. I contacted him before about working with [him] in person. So this is actually the stepping stone to working with the coach.

It’s also good for me because he played the same style I did when he was playing. So there’s so much I can learn from him, Knight continued.

When the two weeks are up, Knight said his goal is to have a long-term plan to work more closely with Bitzigo, who has a great background in sports management, sports science and business administration. In 2017, he was named the United States Table Tennis High-Performance Director. He was also the head coach of the Germany women’s national team in 2006.

Knight has come a long way through the care of Trevor Farley, one of Barbados greatest table tennis players ever. He has the ambition to one day represent Barbados at the Olympics. Despite recently missing out on a chance to qualify for the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Knight is determined to come back much stronger next time around.

Not sure yet which tournaments he will play this year, one thing for certain Knight who considers South Korean table tennis player Joo Se Hyuk to be his hero is determined to fulfill his other dream: to play professionally for a leading table tennis club.

([email protected])

Read our ePaper. Fast. Actually. Free.

Sign up and stay informed about Barbados’ FREE latest news.