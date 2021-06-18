White Sox get sour taste from Astros’ best-in-baseball attack





HOUSTON Dallas Keuchel said it before the game. “They’re probably the best lineup we’ll see this year. So we’ve got our hands full.” He might not have known how right he was. RELATED: Longtime Rivals La Russa, Baker Meet Again As Sox Visit Astros The Houston Astros, baseball’s premier offensive team, defeated the Chicago White Sox, the American League’s premier pitching team, in the first of a four-game series between Texas AL candidates, the 10-2 final a rare defeat for the South Siders, only allowing double-digit runs for the second time this season. Dylan Cease didn’t have it, and whether he faced the explosive Astros lineup or a bunch of low-level bats, the results could be the same. But the Astros didn’t just come to Cease, they celebrated. “They’re clearly a good offensive team,” Cease said, “and when you put them in the batter count, it gets tough.” Slag defeated pitching on Thursday night, and it’s a good thing that “nobody gives a s—” about possible ALCS previews in June. A rare clunker is really nothing to worry about as the calendar doesn’t indicate September or October yet. But we’ll see what the rest of the series has in store. The Astros have the bats to counter the White Sox’s elite cadre of novice pitchers. Without Eloy Jimnez, Luis Robert and Nick Madrigal, it’s not a big leap to suggest that the White Sox could use a little extra spice if they want to hit back, and maybe that’s what Rick Hahn is focusing on during the trade deadline to get his team in. a better position to compete with the other top clubs of the AL. On a night when the Astros knocked Cease, the White Sox fell silent when it was their turn to bat, scoring just two runs on four hits against Houston starter Jos Urquidy. Yasmani Grandal sat in front of a camera on Wednesday after walking off the Tampa Bay Rays and briefly giving the White Sox the best record in baseball, saying a series win against another contender said nothing about this team. And perhaps that is true in the sense that the final form will not come until after the trade deadline and after the return of the injured middle-class bats. The White Sox will no doubt have a good feel for throwing Carlos Rodn, Lance Lynn and Keuchel in the remaining three games in Houston, three starting pitchers who can counter the Astros and their lead in all major offensive categories in the game. But even with the Junior Circuit’s best pitching staff, the margin of error is permanently small for a team looking to play championship-class baseball. That’s something the Astros know a thing or two about. “They’ve been together for several years now,” said White Sox manager Tony La Russa. “They have been tested, played a lot of winning baseball against good pitchers, have a solid approach. Right now they are at the top in a lot of things you measure as far as the ball is in play and not chasing. “They have some guys who are professional hitters.” Click here to subscribe to the White Sox Talk Podcast for free. To download Download MyTeams today!













