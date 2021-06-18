ECS Malta: SWU vs GOZ Dream 11 prediction today: Fantasy cricket tips for Swieqi United vs Gozo match





SWU vs GOZ Dream 11 prediction today | Photo Credits: Representative Image Swieqi United will close horns with Gozo in back-to-back, 17th and 18th match of the European Cricket Series T10 Malta at Marsa Sports Complex, Malta on Friday (June 18). The 17th match will be played from 12:30pm IST, followed by another at 2:30pm IST. So far, Swieqi United have had a tournament nightmare with four defeats in four games. This resulted in the team resting in penultimate position in the Group B points table. In the final game, they tasted a 35-run defeat of Mater Dei. Gozo, who made his debut on Thursday (June 17), started their tournament with two losses against Super Kings. The start was disappointing as Gozo was all out for 6 runs in the first game. They then lost both sides by huge margins – first by 194 runs and the second by 92 runs. Gozo will now be desperate to open their winning account against Swieqi United, while the latter would like to score at least one win in the tournament. My dream11 prediction for the match Swieqi United vs Gozo Imran Ameer (C), Milton Devasia, Ijaz Hussain, Jerin Jacob, Ajeesh Antony, Tanu Babu, Senthil Raj, Aqeel Raza, Arslan Ahmed, Bilal Khan (VC), Sandeep Sasikumar. SWU vs GOZ predicted to start playing XIs for Swieqi United vs Gozo Swieqi United: Anil Qadir (C & WK), Imran Ameer, Rana Amjad, Tanveer Ahmed, Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Bilal Khan, Ajay Mazi, Muhammad Sufian, Aqeel Raza. gozo: Jerin Jacob (C), Milton Devasia, Ajeesh Antony (WK), Senthil Raj, Aji Wilson, Tanu Babu, Shibil Palakkalappil, Sandeep Sasikumar, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Renju Ravi, Basil Scaria. SWU vs GOZ Full Squads for Swieqi United vs Gozo Swieqi United: Arslan Ahmed, Iftikhar Hussain, Ijaz Hussain, Anil Qadir (C & WK), Bilal Khan, Atta Rabi, Imran Ameer, Ajay Mazi, Aqeel Raza, Hamza Ahmed, Tanveer Ahmed, Umar Khan, Muhammad Sufian, Subeendran Chandran, Vishavjit Hira, Ali Khan, Mustafa Malik, Masood Malik, Rana Amjad and Khurram Khan. gozo: Jerin Jacob (C), Janak Bhandari, Milton Devasia, Basil Scaria, Tanu Babu, Shibil Palakkalappil, Renju Ravi, Aji Wilson, Ajeesh Antony (WK), Sandeep Sasikumar, Saikumar Nellikkunnu, Ajin Jose, Siljo Varkey, Rajesh Jawaharlal, Senthil Raj and Leonard Nijan.







