Gus Malzahn Class Of 2021 WR Recruit Disbands





The 2022 Auburn football league shrank in size with a late Thursday afternoon cancellation from wide receiver Hal Presley. The Dallas Metroplex three-star recruit withdrew from his commitment to the Tigers program and reopened his recruitment to the rest of the NCAA. This off-season is the best to transition, as the NCAA will immediately qualify players who choose to switch schools due to the COVID-19 pandemic that severely disrupted the 2020 season. Never fit for the Tigers, Presley joined the team in June after the A-Day spring game before his second program left second in as many years (according to Nathan King): The 63rd recipient in the nation from Mansfield Summit in Arlington, Texas, Presley committed to Auburn last November before coming on board with the program during the early signing period the following month. Presley originally joined Baylor in May last year and was at it for five months until he reopened his recruitment. He chose the Tigers over USC. Apparently Presley is casual and may still not know where he will be playing collegiate football in the fall. He is entering the transfer portal after signing his letter of intent, making him an option for just about anyone in the nation. UCF HC Gus Malzahn, the coach he originally signed to play for at the Plains, could be in the game for Arlington’s product. Given Presley’s wide pool of schools across the country in which he is interested, it is a difficult undertaking to predict where he will go. Where Auburn football is headed now is also an interesting question for discussion. Their receiving corps was already exhausted due to the departures of Seth Williams, Anthony Schwartz and Eli Stove from the NFL (Stove’s NFL dreams are on hold due to injury), and the WR room loses another one on the departure from Presley. Given the success of their transfer portal to date, Bryan Harsin and co. are unlikely to be delayed much by this release.

