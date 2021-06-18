CM’s David Lindsay excelled as a freshman in boy’s tennis | News, Sports, Jobs

If one thing is certain, the Central Mountain boys’ tennis team is in good hands in the No. 1 singles in the future.

Freshman David Lindsay, who won the first-ever boys’ singles district championship this spring, had one of the most eye-watering seasons in all of Pennsylvania. Vikas Miller of Merion. Lindsay fell 3-6, 6-4, 7-5 to the eventual state champion.

“It was a loss that was hard to forget,” said Lindsay.

The last game Lindsay played was his most memorable.

“The most memorable moment was the end of my last race, which was incredibly exciting and close. There was almost a crowd, with people cheering after most points,” said Lindsay.

Besides being the only freshman at the state tournament, Lindsay was the only competitor to take a set from Miller.

“He was great and played at a very high level all season,” Wildcats coach Pete Wert said.

Aside from the loss to Miller in the PIAA tournament, six-foot Lindsay lost just one game in a game against Hollidaysburg earlier in the season.

It was complete domination of the freshmen who started playing the sport at the age of nine.

“I was happy to be the district winner, but my biggest concern was the states, where I was much more familiar with the players,” said Lindsay. “It was very familiar to me, like many of the people there that I had known and played before. Even though I knew a lot of the games would be difficult, I was still happy to be there and the kids from all over the state to meet. “

According to Lindsay, his strongest points are his forehand and service.

Two areas where he was able to exploit his opponents all season, on his way to his top eight finish in the state.

The experience Lindsay gained this spring is the type to take not only herself, but other members of the Central Mountain tennis squad to the next level. He is a calm leader, one who leads by example and through his hard work and dedication.

Lindsay’s hard work was on display after his win over Williamsport earlier this season.

It wasn’t the 6-2, 6-0 win he took in the match that was admirable, but what he did next.

He went right back to work. The freshman wiped his face, took a sip from his water bottle, and went to the farthest court to perfect his craft even further.

Lindsay, who has plans to play in tournaments during the off-season, hopes to play at the highest collegiate level in the future.

“My goal is to get a scholarship to a D1 school”, said Lindsay. “Preferably in Texas.”

According to Hollidaysburg tennis coach Brian Denis, he is heading in the right direction.

“He plays at a high level Division 1 in college”, said Dennis. “You can tell he puts a lot of time into it and it pays off. … He’s D1 caliber now. He’s on a different level.”