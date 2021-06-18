Graduate Pignone from Ipswich hired as school’s new hockey coach | Sport





The Ipswich High hockey team is entering the 2021 season with a new head coach. The school has announced that former graduate Nikki Pignone is taking over from Sarah Murphy, who recently stepped down, with immediate effect. Pignone has spent time in the Cape Ann League both as a player and as a coach, leading the JV program at nearby Hamilton-Wenham for the past two seasons. “I loved it (at HW) and loved that team and that program. But I’ve always said that the only thing that would get me to leave there was if the track in Ipswich became available,” said Pignone. “It did, and I was so excited for that opportunity to get back there. So I applied for the job…and here I am.” Pignone brings a wealth of experience to a Tigers program that has enjoyed great success over the past ten years. Ipswich was promoted to the Division 2 North Championship in 2016 and was a semi-finalist of the section in 2013; overall, they have qualified for the state tournament in each of the past eight seasons. Pignone hopes to continue that winning tradition by preaching material and knowledge gained during her competitive careers at Ipswich High, Colby-Sawyer College and Lasell University, from which she graduated in 2019. Her most prominent target as the new head honcho? “To do everything in my power to get our team into that No. 1 position,” said Pignone, referring to the Tigers’ position in the CAL Baker Division standings. The team has finished second behind Manchester Essex in each of the past eight seasons. “I’m lucky enough to walk into an already great program and I’m lucky to pick up where Sarah Murphy left off. We don’t have much to fix; just continue on the right path and follow that success that ( Murphy) started.” Ipswich will go into the 2021 season with a much better sense of normalcy after the pandemic changed the way the league was held last fall. In that campaign, teams were not only allowed to compete against opponents in their own conference, but the games were held in a 7-on-7 format instead of the usual 11-vs.-11. Pignone will meet her new team for the first time on Friday and plans to go straight to work and implement a summer training regimen to ensure her girls are ready to go by September. She also strives to sometimes segregate players by position during training (i.e. midfielders together, forwards together and defenders together) so that each individual can really improve their skills based on where they line up on the pitch. “I think my experience of playing at a higher level and just being exposed to different coaches and different opportunities will weigh a lot,” she said.







