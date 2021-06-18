Attack of Defense Key for Stanley Cup | News, Sports, Jobs

One of the first things Peter DeBoer wanted to change when he took over as the Vegas Golden Knights coach 17 months ago was to get defenders more involved in the attack.

It took some time. Now the Golden Knights have more goals, assists and points from their blue line than any other team in the NHL playoffs.

“Our defense contributing offensively is something that has been part of our base all year,” said DeBoer. “They are a big part of our identity.”

That identity isn’t just Vegas, and defense strikes can determine which teams go on to play for the Stanley Cup.

The Montreal Canadiens tied their streak against Vegas on Wednesday night after recovering defender Jeff Petry from injury and three assists from their blue line. In the other semifinal, the New York Islanders took a series lead thanks to a Game 1 winning goal from a defender, and the Tampa Bay Lightning responded with two goals from their blue line to even things out.

Reigning playoff MVP Victor Hedman said he and his fellow Lightning defenders wanted it “to finish” the talk of being kept off the score sheet, and coach Jon Cooper expects more where that came from.

“I think it was only a matter of time” Cooper said Wednesday. “We can say in a few games, ‘Holy cow, I can’t believe we’re getting all those defensive scores.'”

Vegas defenders have contributed nearly a third of the team’s score through 15 playoff games: 11 goals, 28 assists and 39 points.

“The expectation is that it is everyone”, said DeBoer. “We’re not just saying Shea Theodore or just Alex Pietrangelo. It’s all six guys in the lineup, be it Nick Holden or Nic Hague. We ask you to be a part of that part of our game. I think they embraced that.”

Zach Whitecloud believes that the way Vegas breaks out the puck allows defenders to jump into play and get involved outside of the rush and in the defensive zone. From Pietrangelo and Theodore to Whitecloud, Alec Martinez and even Holden, the staff helps too.

“We’ve got six guys there who are sure to make plays and get up in the attack zone and contribute,” said Whitecloud. “That’s what our attackers need from us. They need us to put pucks in their hands and go out and support them, just like they support us in the D-zone.

It’s a bit of a different expectation in Islanders coach Barry Trotz’s system: be accountable, then join the action. Defenders only account for 21.9% of New York’s point production in the playoffs, but have three of the nine winning goals.

“They are the defenders first, but when we have the puck, they support the attack,” Despite said. “I always demand that they support the attack, and if they can contribute because they support it, then we get some points from them.”

Tampa Bay had zero goals from defenders these playoffs until Hedman and Jan Rutta scored in Game 2 against the Islanders on Tuesday night. That’s a far cry from 17 in the 2020 championship run, although some of it is by design.

Cooper and newcomer David Savard said the game plans in the first two rounds against Florida and Carolina were based on the understanding that the goals would come mainly from attackers. If Game 2 against the Islanders was any indication, that could change in an instant.

“In our offensive system we try to move guys everywhere”, said Cooper. “Obviously, given the geography of where guys are often on the ice, defenders don’t score that much. But for the most part, in my tenure here, we’ve really tried to get defenders on the attack, activate and move. in the attack zone.

The Montreal defenders were responsible for just 13 of the team’s first 76 points this postseason. Then three more in Game 2 against Vegas with Petry back alongside regular defensive partner Joel Edmundson.

“Getting Petey back in the lineup, same with (defender Jon Merrill) is a huge boost for our team,” said Edmundson. “Petey has been our best defender all year. Of course you miss someone like that.”

The Golden Knights are healthy at the back and Pietrangelo scored twice in their Game 2 loss. DeBoer’s hope for more time together continues to make a difference.

“This year, everyone, with another year under our belt(s) adding Pietrangelo there, I think the concepts are a bit more familiar and a bit more comfortable,” he said.