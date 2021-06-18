Doors open to cricket fans as professional games return to the Isle of Wight



Cricket takes place at Newclose Cricket Ground

Professional cricket returns to the Isle of Wight today (Friday) and all are welcome!

Hampshire 2nd Eleven kick off their competitive matches for 2021 after two T20 games against Sussex on Tuesday in Hove, they are now making the trip to the Isle of Wight for their third game in the competition.

The Hampshire team is led by Jimmy Adams, the former 1st XI captain, and Charlie Freeston, a former Ventnor CC player, who graduated in coaching the Hampshire Academy players in The Ageas Bowl.

Despite the ground serving as the base for the COVID testing center, spectators are welcome to attend the match and enter the grounds for free.

Parking on the grass in the overflow car park is allowed, also free of charge.

However, seating is limited and spectators are encouraged to bring their own sun loungers or deck chairs to enjoy the spectacle of professional cricketers in action from 2pm to approximately 5.30pm.

There are large areas around the cricket ground which are ideal for picnics and also provide a good view of the cricket.

The tent has not been pitched this season and for that reason there is no cover for spectators in the event of rain other than under their own parasol – which on a more positive note could be useful as protection from the sun.

Just like last month, the pavilion is open for serving drinks and snacks in accordance with the applicable government regulations for licensed properties and catering companies.