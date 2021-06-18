12-team playoff talk shows how far Vols has fallen





During the height of the Phillip Fulmer years, if there was a 12-team College Football Playoff, the assumption was that Tennessee football would be in it every year. In fact, the Vols probably would have been in it every year except three from 1989 to 2003. However, recent talk of expanding the playoff to 12 teams hasn’t even been a blip on the Vols’ radar. There’s a good reason for that too. Even with that expansion, they wouldn’t have been eligible for it long ago. The last regular season to end where Tennessee football would have had a chance at the playoff was 2007, which was also the last year they played for the SEC Championship. Since then, they would have only played once, in 2016, even in November with a shot at a 12-team play-off. However, it gets worse. The last time the Vols would actually make the playoff is in 2003. Sure, they finished in the top 12 in 2007, but after the championship games at the conference, they were no higher than number 15 in a poll, and they had must be one of the top six teams based on the current proposed play-off formula. This is all a long way from where they were just a few years before 2007. From 1989 to 2003, not only would the Vols have been in the race at the end of nearly two regular seasons (2000 and 2002), but they may have made it in all but four regular seasons (1992, 1994, 2000, and 2002). . They would also have been in the fray leading up to the 2004 SEC title game. Remember, from 1995 to 1999, the Vols were in the top 10 every year when the bowl selections came out. They would have clearly made it every year during that time plus 2001. This would have been a perpetual playoff program. Simply put, the fall of Tennessee football is unbelievable, and it’s made more apparent by the lack of talk about the effect a playoff expansion would have on the Vols. No one saw this coming as of 2008. In the 1990s and even the early to mid-2000s, the failure of UT to make a 12-team playoff was the equivalent of missing the NCAA 64-team tournament by the Duke Blue Devils or Kentucky Wildcats. . Now the opposite is almost true. Josh Heupel has a lot of work to do to rebuild football in Tennessee. The first step is just going back to making a bowl game, and then competing with some of the rivals. Ultimately, however, the goal of the program should be to be in the running for a 12-team play-off at least by November, assuming it does expand.

