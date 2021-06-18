Sports
Berg Vernon’s Muterspaugh Named Girls Tennis Coach of the Year
FORTVILLE When the 2020 high school tennis season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mt. Vernon head coach Gabe Muterspaugh lost some of his patented fire.
Temporary.
Less inferno and more of a flicker, it was hard not being on the track with his team and assistant coach Graham McMullen last spring.
It hit Muterspaugh hard.
I needed it. If someone told you as a coach that you weren’t a little bit depressed, or that you weren’t a little bit sad, and then the fear of not knowing if you were going to fully recover, it was horrible, Muterspaugh said.
This is passion for me. This is the love you have, not just for the game, but even more so for your players and your community of Mt. Vernon.
A mainstay of 26 years of coaching at Mt. Vernon, Muterspaugh’s passion was rekindled last fall when the sport returned to be the 2020 Daily Reporter Boys Tennis Coach of the Year and resumed its programs in a winning manner.
As a group, the boys’ tennis team won 18 straight games en route to maintaining its stranglehold on the Hancock County team championship, finishing second in the Hoosier Heritage Conference as it repeated as section champions.
With a 21-2 overall record for one season for wins, the Marauders boys claimed their 13th sectional team title in program history and reached the regional team finals for the first time in boys program history.
This spring, the girls team was just as prolific, leading to Muterspaugh being named the 2021 Daily Reporter Girls Tennis Coach of the Year.
I’m very lucky. I talk about it all the time. Graham and I have built a great partnership. To say he and I cheer each other up is an understatement. When we get here, it’s time to go, you lose all the negative, Muterspaugh said.
The Marauders were a ray of positivity this spring, finishing with a record 18-4 and second in the district behind HHC champion Delta.
Berg Vernon came in second in the HHC, keeping his provincial dominance intact by reclaiming four individual provincial tournament titles and the team championship.
Their sectional championship was the programs seventh consecutive and 15th overall.
When we go out, we are against the world. Our entire Mt. Vernon family, we’re talking about both the boys and the girls, they embraced it, Muterspaugh said. Our guys were out here beating the girls and our girls here beating the guys on the track. That makes everything else easier because if you let everyone go for the same goal, it works.
The energy Muterspaugh brings to the courts blended perfectly with McMullen’s technical eye, and it matched an individual IHSAA partial tournament appearance for doubles players Lexi Shelton and Ceci Bulmahn.
The duo scored Mt. Vernon’s lone run in a 4-1 loss to Fishers at the North Central team regional tournament in the semifinal round, and they advanced to the individual sectional tournament.
More importantly, Muterspaugh was back where he belonged at his alma mater with his student athletes.
They let me do this for 26 years, and they kind of let me do my own thing, Muterspaugh said. The only way I could ever do something like that is with everyone behind me and the support we’ve had from the coaches I’ve had over the years and the players. It’s what I love. That’s why I do it.
