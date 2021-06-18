Toxic youth to cycle factory to Indian hockey team for Tokyo Olympics

AROUND 13 years ago, Savitri Devi enrolled the youngest of her three daughters at a hockey academy in Haryanas Sonepat so she could escape the toxic atmosphere at home.

My husband would get drunk and get violent and violent. When he came home, my daughter closed her eyes, closed both her ears with her fingers and hid behind me. That was no way to live. The hockey field felt safer, says Devi, who worked as a domestic worker and at a bicycle factory to feed her family.

Today, that daughter will make her first appearance for India on the world’s largest sports podium, the Olympic Games. Neha Goyal, 24, is part of the 16-man Indian women’s hockey team announced Thursday for next month’s Tokyo Games.

From working with her mother and sisters at the bicycle factory to straighten spokes for around Rs 2,000 a month to Team India, it has been an incredible journey for the promising midfielder.

Her coach says this is a big deal, says Devi, now 55. And I trust her.

She talks about Pritam Siwach, an Arjuna Awardee and a member of India’s 2002 CWG gold medal-winning women’s team. Siwach, 46, runs a hockey academy in Sonepat – a modest facility, a medium-sized ground with an uneven playing surface.

Neha Goyal with her mother Savitri Devi. (Spl control)

“Neha was 11 when I saw her hanging out by the floor every day. She didn’t speak much. So one day I gave her a skipping rope. She showed a lot of stamina, so I thought, why not try teaching her hockey? she remembers.

Siwach promised Neha two good meals when she would play. I wanted to convince her parents, so I went to her house, which was not too far from the academy, says Siwach.

But, she adds, Neha was embarrassed to invite her. It was really just a very small, dimly lit room. If you took 10 small steps, you ran into a wall, Siwach says. There was a small TV on a wooden shelf in one corner, a makeshift kitchen on the other, and a cot.

The family of five lived next to an open drain. In an earlier interview, Neha recalled her struggles: All I remember is my dad coming home drunk and things got out of hand. He had no job.

And yet, so trust her teammates, she has always been one of the lucky players on the team, always smiling no matter the situation.

But her mother worked from morning to night to ensure that our basic needs were met. Soon the women in the family began to work together in the bicycle factory. For one spoke we got Rs 5, says Devi.

Pritam Siwach at her academy in Sonepat where Neha Goyal started playing. (Spl control)

Neha, whose father passed away a few years ago, continued to help her mother even after she started playing hockey. She was never afraid of extra work. But she was a little scared when her father came to the hockey field. She froze before. In the end, I had to tell him to stay away from my academy, Siwach says.

The coach took Neha under her wing and took care of her equipment, food and “anything else she needed”. Once we played a state level game in Gurgaon. She didn’t run much in the first half. I asked her the reason, and she lifted her left foot to reveal a large hole in her shoe, Siwach says.

During halftime, Siwach’s husband Kuldeep, also a player-turned-coach, ran to a nearby store and Neha, now employed by the Railways, got a new pair of shoes. In the second half, she almost single-handedly ran with her explosive speed through the opposing defense and also scored a few goals, says Siwach.

It is this trait – speed and the ability to score goals – that made Neha rise through the ranks and make her international debut at the age of 18. She has been in and out of the team, but under Sjoerd Marijne, the team’s Dutch coach, Neha has grown into a sharp attacker with the ability to slip past the defense.

At 4-foot-9, Neha is usually not the tallest player on the field. But in an increasingly physical sport, height is her weapon, Siwach says. Her runs aren’t easily spotted, so she can get into dangerous scoring positions, she says.

With her career earnings, Neha now gives financial support to the academy and even donates her playing equipment, shoes and hockey sticks. She and her mother recently moved into a high-rise apartment complex in Sonepat along the Delhi-Chandigarh highway – an address she shares with several sports stars, including the Phogat sisters and Siwach herself.

That’s not all. A few rooms in Nehas’ house are reserved for underprivileged players who train at Siwachs academy and cannot afford lodging, such as Indian junior women’s player Antim. Her journey inspires me immensely. She had nothing when she started, Antim says. And now Didi takes care of all of us.