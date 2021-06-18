Exclusive review: Viking UK shows you how to cruise safely after a pandemic

Renowned maritime writer Tony Slinn took one of the first cruises aboard the brand new Viking Venus when the UK restarted the cruises this month. Here’s his review.

COVID has canceled our Viking Elbe river cruise. But the cruise company was unstoppable and instead offered us an eight-day British staycation sea cruise aboard the brand new Viking Venus. Cruise-starved for 18 months and as this would be our first experience with Vikings sea-going vessels after five Viking river cruises, we jumped at the chance.

We traveled in a deluxe verandah cabin on deck five and purchased a Vital Silver Spirits drink pack. id followedViking Venus construction at the Fincantieri yard from the start of 2017 until its commissioning. Fincantieri is responsible for all seven ships currently in Vikings’ ocean fleet (another one being built), which are full-balcony, 745 feet long and 94.5 feet wide, and can accommodate 930 guests in 465 cabins. .

In terms of today’s cruise giants, that classifies them as small ships – something we like.

We also liked that they are adults only, don’t have a casino with screeching slots and gamblers, serve beautiful food in a variety of restaurants and wifi, include some shore excursions, tips and wine with meals as part of the deal.

We enjoy our wine. that’s why we’ve upgraded to the Silver Spirits upgrade, which includes pre- and post-meal cocktails, wine and spirits and throughout the ship. We’ve always paid for that in the past, but were surprised to see the ocean package wine list prices capped at USD 25, the base price for house wines. On river cruises they have been double and including champagne.

That said, the included wines weren’t bad, and there was a good choice. But since we both love good wine, I had a discussion with the drinks team about introducing a gold pack and who knows, maybe it will happen.

Viking TV presenter and British journalist Anne Diamond was unveiled as the ship’s godmother at the naming ceremony in May, where she broke a bottle of aquavit on the hull by cutting the ribbon holding it in place with an old Viking broad axe. . A mini cruise for the great and good followed – we were on the second real cruise.

That was a blessing: rain, wind and gray skies greeted the passengers the first time, while we had mostly blue skies and warm sun. This is Britain, don’t forget that.

Anne clearly loved the ship as she stayed for our cruise to give some interesting talks and was a guest of honor at the Explorers Society’s earlier cocktail party where Future Cruises manager Sam told us we were the only paying passengers on every ocean cruise ship in the world!

We sailed from Portsmouth, spent day two at sea and moored in Liverpool, Tresco in the Isles of Scilly, Falmouth and Portland. We took included excursions at all four. The last day was spent cruising around, but not stopping at, the Channel Islands before returning to Portsmouth.

Iconic Liverpool was the title of our first two hour bus tour with a very knowledgeable guide. It surprised us as a beautiful city with a great history, and of course we visited Penny Lane accompanied by that Beatles song. At Tresco we were sent to the island to visit the Abbey Gardens which are spectacular.

A snapshot from Cornwall ushered in the visit to Falmouth which included the old tin and copper mining district and the site of the recent G7 meeting. Unfortunately the picturesque city center was off limits to our bus. No problem on Portland, a former Royal Navy base, and again a very knowledgeable guide brought it to life for us.

The ship

Once you’ve sailed aboard one of Viking’s other ocean liners, you’ll feel right at home. They are almost all the same. It was all new to us and half the size of the liners we sailed on before.

In your cabin you will find information about the artworks that adorn the ship, which also has a baby Viking museum and much more.

The spa impressed us and not only has a hydrotherapy pool, thermal loungers, saunas and plunge pools, but also a snow room. No snow on our cruise, but the room was very cold.

Not so in what became our favorite spot for a late night post-prandial cognac, the Explorers Lounge. It features a huge water vapor fireplace and an artificial electrical device that uses water mist and LEDs to create a realistic flame illusion.

Shops, a well-equipped gym, a pool area with its own grill for casual lunches and a huge retractable roof – ideal for the unpredictable British climate – plus a late night jazz club called Torshavn were also impressive. At the top, Viking Venushas separate sun and sports decks, the latter with boules, table tennis and more.

As for dining, all passengers had free access to the Chefs Table restaurant, which I was told usually has an additional charge. We were treated to two excellent five course meals themed British and Norwegian dishes with wines to match. We also enjoyed an Italian meal at Manfredi’s, the Bistecca Fiorentina was superb. And if you’re looking for a light lunch, I can recommend Mamsen’s for a Scandinavian open sandwich buffet with gravlax, shrimp and more.

Most of our meals, however, were in the main restaurant and buffet-style World Café, the latter on deck seven and opening onto the Aquavit deck with its hot tub and infinity pool. And we had the weather to enjoy both.

A place where I know Brits felt at home – the amidships Wintergarden serves a quintessential British afternoon tea of ​​scones with jam and clotted cream. As we learned on our Falmouth trip, in Cornwall first the jam, cream on it, the reverse in Devon. The Cornish say it’s because their clotted cream is much better and deserves to be on top.

Entertainment on our trip included live music from the Viking band, a pianist, a classical trio and a guitarist who settled in various locations. Normally Viking offers evening production shows at the Star Theater, but not on our cruise. However, it was the venue for crowded daytime lectures. The ship also offers a wide variety of books, board games and digital games, distributed in most public areas.

Finally, kudos to the crew. The exuberant captain Johan Malmberg was great in his descriptionViking Venusas the friendliest ship at sea in its briefings. You couldn’t ask for more.

The impact of COVID-19

Viking took its pandemic precautions very seriously.

First, you had to prove you had both shots and do a health check before boarding, the latter proved to be a problem in our case as the Vikings website went into lockdown. It doesn’t matter, performed in Portsmouth cruise terminal.

This was followed by a temperature check and the first of the daily NAT (nucleic acid amplification technology) saliva tests. These include spitting into a tube that you seal and then go to the laboratory on board the ship. Automated temperature controls via infrared cameras also equipped with facial recognition, plus hand sanitizer stations, were especially present at points around the ship’s restaurants, and while charming, the staff made sure they were used.

Masks must be worn in all public areas, except when eating or drinking on open-air decks. We were also given a contact tracing dongle during the cruise and on shore excursions and had to wear it.

Viking limited passenger numbers to half the ships’ capacity of 930, but only 284 were on board our cruise, helping social distancing. That was helped by measures such as well-spaced restaurant tables and elevators that are limited to two people or a household of four.

In the World Café, normally a self-service buffet, staff and all food sat behind glass screens and was served back to you, with so few passengers that there were no real queues.

Measures extended to shore excursions: you were not allowed to leave the ship alone, only with fellow guests on organized trips. Except at Tresco, our free excursions kept us in our coaches with only ten minute breaks outside in Liverpool, not even the last one.

As a result, only one passenger tested positive for COVID-19 and was immediately disembarked. And on final disembarkation, the rest of us were given negative NAT test certificates, although these were not required by authorities for UK residents.

cabins

They all have balconies and Viking Venus has options for every pocket

Even basic cabins are spacious, have huge beds, take advantage of a minimalist Scandinavian design, have plenty of closet and closet space, multiple USB and power outlets, heated bathroom floors, free Wi-Fi and 42-inch flat-screen, interactive LCD TVs with free movies on application.

Veranda and Deluxe Veranda are both 270 m². The latter offers you a few extras, such as a guaranteed priority reservation at the specialty restaurants 60 days before departure, priority booking of spa treatments 60 days before departure and a coffee brewery.

Penthouse Veranda 338 sq ft, more priority reservations extending to 77 days for shore excursions, 70 days for others, plus a welcome bottle of champagne and complimentary press and shoe shine services.

Penthouse Junior Suite 405 sqm, much more priority reservations, extends to 87 days for shore excursions, 80 days for others, champagne and free laundry, dry cleaning, pressing and shoe shine services.

Explorer Suite with private veranda, sizes range from 757 to 1163 m² and have differentlayouts depending on where they are on the ship. Priority reservations now on 97 and 90 days and the suites dining areas can seat four.

Owners Suite on deck seven and 1,448 sqm with a private library, wine and music collections curated by Viking chairman Torstein Hagen. The boardroom seats 12, and the list goes on, including dinner with the officers and a private car excursion.

The verdict

Highlights

Fantastic staff

Excellent food

Beautiful ship

Attention to detail visible everywhere

Top organization of boarding, excursions, disembarkation,et al.

lows

High-priced optional excursions, for example: USD 189 per person for fairly easy travel in Liverpool

Silly Silver Spirit drink package compared to Viking river cruises

Lack of evening theater performances

Tight and overcrowded private tenders at Tresco.

Prices vary depending on the cruise you choose and the time of year. We traveled in a luxury veranda cabin on deck five the Silver Drinks package

For more, see vikingcruises.com.au