Belgian Kevin De Bruyne fears facial injury could take ‘six months’ to heal





Kevin De Bruyne has said his Champions League final injury has left him feeling like he’s “visited the dentist” after suffering nerve damage that “could take six months” to heal as a result of the broken nose and eye socket he sustained during Manchester City’s defeat to Chelsea in Porto. De Bruyne, who was injured against Chelsea after colliding with defender Antonio Rudiger, returned to action on Thursday as a second-half substitute in Belgium’s 2-1 Euro 2020 win against Denmark in Copenhagen. – Euro 2020 on ESPN: Stream LIVE games and replays (US only)

The City midfielder scored the winning goal against the Danes and his performance suggested he has now overcome the injury he sustained three weeks ago. But De Bruyne said he is still suffering from the effects of the injury and is likely to suffer from it for months to come. "I don't feel anything on the left side, like after a visit to the dentist," said De Bruyne. "My nerve is very affected, that could take six months. It's not a nice feeling, but the most important thing is that I can play. "The past two months have been up and down for me with minor injuries. After that fracture in the nose and eye socket, it was a bit of a wait. "But luckily I came back in the fastest way. There was a very good intensity for half an hour, [against Denmark] then i felt it. But I'm glad I was able to play."

"My performance was okay," he added. "In the duels I am sometimes afraid to put my head in, but that is normal. "I'm glad I was able to help the team, but am I ready to play 90 minutes? No idea. "We'll have to wait and see how my body reacts and then we'll see after Finland. We're already qualified, so we can see how my body reacts."

