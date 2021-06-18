Regional NSW Umpires Score Cricket NSW Foundation Support





The regional cricket community will benefit from the support of the Cricket NSW Foundation, which is funding a pioneering project to support umpires across the state. The NSW Cricket Umpires and Scorers Association (NSWCUSA) is receiving a $10,000 grant from the Cricket NSW Foundation to subsidize fees for regional umpires training and to help umpires gain experience to travel to Sydney for Premier Cricket exposure and – development. NSW regional umpires have been recognized both nationally and within the state this year. Parkes’ Glenn Pepper was second in the Community Match Official of the Year category at Cricket Australia’s 2021 Community Cricket Awards. Rising Tamworth umpire Lauren McGill was in the Young Official of the Year finals for the 2021 NSW Community Sports Awards. The Cricket NSW Foundation is the charitable arm of Cricket NSW and exists to improve people’s lives through cricket, enabling better access to the game and fostering social connections. The pilot project aims to remove barriers to referee accreditation while providing existing match officials with in-game experience. The focus on regional NSW is critical to the NSWCUSA, according to Executive Officer Troy Penman and will significantly benefit the wider cricket community. “We can see that subsidizing registration fees for regional referee training has a significant impact … match management is a unique experience and we want to remove all barriers to becoming an accredited referee,” Penman said. “Hopefully the flow of effects will be significant, by having more accredited umpires we will hopefully see more cricket matches covered and players not required to officiate themselves.” Regional NSW continues to be an important part of the NSWCUSA and the award is aimed at providing better access for umpires, alleviating the geographic and financial pressures of traveling to Sydney. “There are opportunities for people living in metropolitan NSW that are sometimes inaccessible to people in regional NSW,” Penman said. “By providing a grant to cover the costs needed to come to Sydney to act, we hope that members will gain experience, education, training and development during their time in Sydney, which they can take with them into their environment and be able to share it with others.” The support for umpires across NSW is an indication of Cricket NSW’s aim to inspire everyone to play and love cricket, said Lee Germon, CEO of Cricket NSW. “Game officials in any sport play such an important role in the eligibility experience…the grant, courtesy of the Cricket NSW Foundation, will help provide additional opportunities and experience for umpires from regional NSW,” Germon said. For more information on upcoming NSWCUSA courses, please contact: Ben Treloar.

