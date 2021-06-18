Childhood friends catapult to fame, now part of women’s hockey team for Tokyo Olympics | Lucknow News







Nisha is the second youngest of four siblings. Her colleague, Gurjit Kaur, a defender in the Indian squad, said Nisha is an excellent midfielder. You can measure her talent by the fact that she has not played a major tournament, but is part of the Olympic team. LUCKNOW: Neha, 24, and Nisha, 25, the two Sonipat girls whose dazzling stick work, sparkling speed and nimble stride earned them the nickname of hockey twins on the fast grass, are sisters not by blood, but by instinct.The buddies, who picked the hockey stick in their teens to earn a pair of shoes and new clothes, now go to Tokyo as part of the Indian Women’s Olympic Hockey Team. They are among the 13 Indian Railways players who are part of the 16-man squad. While Neha is stationed in the Northern Railways division, Delhi, Nisha is a senior clerk in the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways, along with her colleague, Gurjit Kaur, 25, who comes from a farming family in Amritsar.We come from a very humble background, but had a passion for sports. We started playing under the guidance of the former Indian captain and winner of the Arjuna Prize, Pritam Rani Siwach, who gave us a pair of shoes and clothes for free. It was an incentive that lit the fire to perform. Siwach saw potential in us and trained us hard, said Neha, the youngest of three siblings in her family.My alcoholic father rarely helped and he died four years ago. It was my mother, Savita Devi, who supported me in my endeavour. She would work at a metal wire tying factory and earn Rs 1,500 to fund my studies. She would insist on a good diet so that I could play the game well, said the midfielder, who has been part of Asian Games, World Cup, Commonwealth and other tournaments.Tikaram School alumni, Sonipat, Neha and Nisha are currently midfielders in the Indian squad. From childhood we were always in sync. On the pitch, we don’t even share a glance as we place the ball to dribble past our opponents. Our greatest strength is our bond of sisterhood, said Neha, who is currently preparing for the Olympics in Bengaluru.Talking to TOI, Nisha said, I followed Neha and started playing hockey. We are like one big family. Even though I come from a conservative Muslim family, my father, Sohrab, has always supported my passion for the game. I am grateful to our coach Pritam Rani Siwach who saw our talent and trained us. Even the Railways have supported us to get here.Nisha is the second youngest of four siblings. Her colleague, Gurjit Kaur, a defender in the Indian squad, said Nisha is an excellent midfielder. You can measure her talent by the fact that she has not played a major tournament, but is part of the Olympic team.







