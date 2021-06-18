Sachin Tendulkar describes the art and nuance of spin bowling in rainy, windy England

India has left with two spinners for the World Testing Championship final in Southampton, where several showers are likely to fall. With the weather forecast predicting frequent showers throughout the match, battle legend Sachin Tendulkar talk to The Indian Expresson the tactics and skills needed to cope with the ever-changing surface conditions.

Playing in rainy England

I have noticed that above ground conditions have to be respected in England. In India or the subcontinent, it’s the pitch that keeps changing. As the match progresses, the field crumbles and the ball begins to spin. When there is cloud in England, the environment changes, something happens on the surface.

General view of the big screen during training. (Reuters)

Two spinners in playing XI

If the surface requires it, then it’s fine. Both spinners (Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja) can bat, they have had good collaborations in the past. It wouldn’t look out of place to play two spinners. That said, I’m miles away in India. The chance of rain is four to five days. The kind of surface they play on, it all depends on how much moisture is on the surface or whether seams will be effective or whether it will be the spinners. Only the players (in England) will know that. If it’s a normal field, something like Old Trafford, where it’s sure to help spinners, the combination of three-two (three seamers, two spinners) has a strong case.

Cloudy conditions and spinners

Over the years, I’ve noticed something that no one talks about. People normally talk about spinners not getting enough help from the field or saying that hardly anything is bought on the surface. But I feel like spinners can do a lot in the air, if the ball is properly maintained – if one side is shiny, it can be used for drifting. When an off-spinner is bowling, he can take the ball away from the right-hander in the air or change the position of the shiny side and try to float the ball into the batsman – that is, to the center and leg. blunt line. You don’t always have to trick someone off the field by turning or bouncing more, sometimes you can trick them in mid-air too. This is what a quality spinner will think. It’s not always about the ball spinning, taking the inside edge and going to the short leg and getting the batsman fired. One can also let the ball float in the air and let the batsman catch it behind or in the briefs. There are many such layoffs and a skilled spinner will always be able to do this.

wind factor

There are times when there are clouds and there is also wind blowing. These conditions can also help spinners. In the event that the wind is blowing from leg to leg (for a right handed batsman), we can bring a left handed spinner from that end where there is a chance of getting a right handed bowled or LBW.

We can also get an outswing pacer from the other side (here’s drift from leg to off) or even an off spinner that can make the ball drift away from the right-hander. If a left-hander hits this end, he (the off-spinner) can come around the wicket and float the ball in the air (into the batsman and spin away) and try to beat the batsman. All these elements play a role. Wind and atmosphere are important because they also affect the surface.

Indian cricket team players pose for photos ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand, at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton. (PTI photo)

Hitting before and after rain

When there is cloud cover but no rain, the period is challenging because the ball does not get wet. After the rain when they want to start the game, the outfield is still wet. The umpires and players don’t mind playing as long as the main square is dry. It’s all good as long as the ball doesn’t go outside the 30m circle as it is usually dry. The moment the ball begins to travel to deep square leg, third man, fine leg and deep point, there is a problem for the fielding side. The ball gets wet and stops moving. It may have a fraction of the seam movement, but the sway will stop. That’s what batsmen try to do after the rain. You try to get the ball outside the 30 meter circle. It is the imbalance of the ball that causes swing. That’s why teams try to keep one side dry and the other shiny. The moment players touch the dry side with their palms, the moisture is absorbed by the leather. Once that happens, the imbalance is gone. In ODI matches when there is dew, the first few overs are critical. Bowlers will swing the ball early because after 8-10 overs, the swing stops when the ball begins to go outside the 30-yard circle.