Phillies visit to Kapler’s Giants spotlights Girardis battle

The Philadelphia Phillies will visit their former manager Gabe Kapler and the first-place San Francisco Giants this weekend for a three-game set at Oracle Park. A win on Wednesday without injured stars Bryce Harper and Jean Segura stopped a potential sweep by the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers and brought the Phillies back to .500 at 33-33.

Amid the Phillies’ struggle to take the next step toward the playoffs, it’s fair to say fans are unimpressed with manager Joe Girardi’s tenure at this point. However, it stings even more to see Kapler lead a Giants club that far exceeds expectations with 43-25 coming into play on Thursday and leads arguably the toughest division in baseball, two games ahead of the defending World Series champions.

Is Kapler a better manager than Girardi?

For better or for worse, the success of the Giants will of course inspire Phillies fans to have this discussion.

Kapler was fired in 2019 after two seasons and a record 161-163 in Philadelphia. Though the team moved from last place in 2017 to a mediocre contender in the National League East during its tenure, they failed to make the playoffs in both seasons, largely due to uninspired slumps at the end of the season.

Girardi, his replacement, brought in a renowned presence and a more traditional management character after leading the New York Yankees for ten seasons. He led a star-studded Yankees team to a 2009 World Series victory over the Phillies in his second season in the Bronx. He took a risky, aggressive approach by using his top three starting pitchers during three days of rest throughout the playoffs and calling on legendary defender Mariano Rivera for longer saves on a consistent basis.

Kapler’s resume paled in comparison. In Philadelphia, he was never given the benefit of the doubt, his management decisions were questioned from the start, and the organization’s decision to leave him pleased the majority of Phillies fans.

Girardi and Kapler have similar management records to the Phillies. Girardi’s presence has not led to any kind of confidence growth for the franchise. His mental blunders this season trying to put reliever Enyel De Los Santos in a game when he was not on the active roster and allowing an apparently injured Harper to play in right field are the same types of mistakes that drew serious criticism from Kapler. while he was in Philadelphia.

Girardi’s overuse of the double switch has also aggravated fans, and the team once again stumbled to a poor finish in September 2020 with a playoff spot at stake in the final weeks of the season.