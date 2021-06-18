Khawaja beats 100 in record PSL total





Islamabad United stand-in captain Usman Khawaja has broken an unbeaten century with a record 2-247 total for his team in their Pakistani Super League win over Peshawar Zalmi. Queensland captain Khawaja hit an unbeaten 105 from 56 balls, while his side took a 15-point win on Thursday. Peshawar almost beat Khawaja’s brilliant effort and answered 6-232 while Shoaib Malik (68) and Kamran Akmal (53) led the charge. “It was fun to skip 20,” said Khawaja. “I’m not trying to take anything from our bowlers because they put in a lot of effort, but Shadab (Khan) was resting. We knew we were probably going to be a little short on pace.” Islamabad improved their own previous PSL record of 3-238 against Lahore Qalandars in 2019. Khawaja, 34, set the pace in a solid opening score of 98 runs with New Zealand’s Colin Munro, who scored 48 from 28 balls before just missing his third half-century in four games. Islamabad’s ploy to promote power-hitter Asif Ali also paid off for the two-time champion as he hit five sixes and two limits in his 43 from 14 balls, while Brandon King added an unbeaten 46 from 22 balls. Islamabad-born Khawaja started the final at 84 and reached his third T20 century from the first three balls with a four, followed by two consecutive sixes, finishing his innings with 13 fours and three sixes. Peshawar lost to Hazratullah Zazai from the first pitch, but Akmal and Malik kept them in the hunt. Experienced fast bowler Hasan Ali picked up 3-43, including Malik’s main wicket in the 17th over. Shelfane Rutherford (29), captain Wahab Riaz (28) and Umaid Asif (20) played small cameos at the end to narrow the margin of defeat when fast bowler Akif Javed threw well in the last over, conceding just seven runs. In the next match, Hobart Hurricanes pair Tim David (34 out of 14) and James Faulkner (33 out of 18) both unleashed for Lahore against Karachi. The duo came together at 5-92 after 14 overs, and with Lahore chasing 177, their cause seemed lost. However, a barrage of sixes – three apiece – helped them pile up 58 runs in four overs, before David went and their side was eventually defeated by seven runs. Main image courtesy of PCB

