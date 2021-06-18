Tiger fans joke about distant Miami series





“Mark in your calendar!” said the Auburn football Twitter account. For when? Only eight years on the road. Today, the Tigers and the Hurricanes made it official and set up a home-and-home series for 2029 and 2030, opening at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. According to AuburnTigers.comAuburn leads Miami 7-4 in all-time matchups, but the two teams haven’t faced each other since 1984. The Tigers’ most recent home-and-home series with an ACC opponent was Clemson in 2016-17. Despite the excitement of an Auburn-Miami matchup, fans won’t let go of the fact that this series is planned so far into the future. For example, 2030 will be 20 years since Cam Newton played Auburn football. Mark your calendars! #WarEagle — Maroon Football (@AuburnFootball) June 17, 2021 Brandon Marcello of Auburn Undercover reports that the Tigers already have home-and-home series scheduled through 2030, including Penn State, Cal, Baylor, and UCLA. Despite the coolness of a Hurricanes-Tigers series, no one is eager to plan a trip to Miami eight years in advance. this dude becomes a senior when Auburn plays Miami pic.twitter.com/SqOSrzwcla — Nathan King (@byNathanKing) June 17, 2021 The fifth-year seniors in that first Auburn-Miami game will begin their freshman year of high school this fall. Football planning is wild. — Josh Vitale (@JoshVitale) June 17, 2021 So Auburn plays Miami in 3042 Live watch me on my way to beat the game pic.twitter.com/9tp9fX2MFs — The Jboy Show (@thejboyshow) June 17, 2021 @mplmartin98 looks like we have 8 years of smack talk ahead of us — Brooks E. Hamilton (@brooksehamilton) June 17, 2021 pic.twitter.com/mW2M2otwTH — Garrett Brown (@crazylegs704) June 17, 2021 While most of us probably can’t imagine what our lives will be like eight years from now, rest assured that there are still Auburn football games to attend. The Tigers will play in Miami on September 1, 2029, and the Hurricanes will make the trip to the plains on August 30 the following year.







