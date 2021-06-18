Ferris hockey puts golf outing for Aug 7





BIG RAPIDS – The Ferris State University men’s ice cream program is holding its 35th Annual Bulldog Hockey Classic-Alumni Golf Outing on Saturday, August 7 at FSU’s Katke Golf Course in Big Rapids, Michigan.

Serving as a major fundraiser for the Bulldog Hockey program, the outing has sold out almost every year for the past decade with a total of more than 40 teams and 170 golfers attending the event in recent years on Katke Golf Course’s championship course at FSU . Recent years have also seen early sales with record-breaking crowds.

This year, another record number of golfers and former alumni are expected to attend the event in search of another sale. As in the past, the weekend includes the annual Blueline Club reception on Friday evening prior to golf and the evening dinner and awards banquet on Saturday. “We are so grateful to all alumni, fans and Blueline Club members for helping to support this great event every year,” said FSU head coach Bob Daniels. “This event has continued to grow and evolve over the years into what has become such a fun weekend full of activities. We look forward to welcoming everyone back this year.” The cost for the 35th Annual Bulldog Hockey Classic-Alumni Golf Outing is $125 per person and is in a four-person scramble format. The cost includes golf, cart, dinner, lunch and drinks on the course. A wide variety of raffle prizes will be distributed to the participants of the outing.

The FSU Hockey Classic-Alumni Golf Outing will again consist of three divisions: men’s, women’s and mixed teams. The application deadline is August 1, and checks must be made payable to Ferris State University. Application forms should be mailed to the Ferris State Men’s Ice Hockey Office to the attention of Drew Famulak of Ferris State University, Men’s Ice Hockey Office, 210 Sports Drive, Big Rapids, MI. 49307-2741. Along with the golf registration, companies or former players who want to help sponsor a hole can do so for as little as $100. For those unable to attend the outing, consider joining the Blueline Club or filling a hole. sponsors to support the program. More information about the Katke golf course can be found at: www.kakegolf.com. Katke Golf Course is located near the Holiday Inn Hotel and Conference Center and can be reached at (231) 591-3765. For more information and/or questions about the 2021 Bulldog Hockey Classic-Alumni Golf Outing, please contact Ferris State Hockey Associate Head Coach Drew Famulak at (231) 591-2887 or via email at [email protected] The Bulldogs, who have reached the NCAA Final Eight three times since 2012, will begin their 47th campaign next fall, marked by the official return of the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA). Since 2012, the Bulldogs have made three NCAA Tournament appearances and have advanced to the NCAA Final Eight three times. FSU has also won two conference regular season championships, along with capturing the WCHA’s Broadmoor Trophy once as the competition’s Final Five Champion. In addition to a Frozen Four berth and a national title game shown in 2012, FSU also reached the regional finals and the last eight of the NCAA tournament in both 2014 and 2016.

