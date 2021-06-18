Instagram Trap Off-Brand Lego ‘Brick Bar’ Pop-Up Coming to SF this Fall

The brick bar, the “high-profile pop-up bar,” is moving to a private San Francisco location in October this year.

As yet another sign of return to pre-pandemic basicity, Brick bar Bringing an unbranded, Lego-built buzz to San Francisco for everyone’s Instagram and Tik Tok fun.

The pop-up has a DJ, an area where you can make your own out of huge non-Lego, and a ping-pong table made from 22,500 bricks. In some promotional copies: “The most important thing is: [you get to take] Awesome Instagram photos that will make friends take serious FOMO. “

Brick bar photo courtesy

Factory color Ice MuseumThe Brick Bar is a ticketed experience and may only exist for a day or two in San Francisco. Currently, this is only scheduled for October 16. Last year I planned to visit Austin, St. Louis, San Diego and San Francisco, For any websiteHowever, the plan has clearly changed.

According to Instagram, The Brick Bar has already stopped in New York, Chicago, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh and London.

And yes, there used to be a ball pit, but these days people may not be too fond of the ball pit.

A $25 ticket can be found hereUpon admission, you can participate in a 90-minute session with a “themed” drink. The session starts at 11 am and ends in the evening. But after that, this non-Lego playground disappears and moves to another city. Probably unless the Saturday tickets sell early and another day is added.