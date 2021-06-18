Detroit Pistons Hope Bey And Stewart Are Better Than Knight And Singler





The All-Rookie teams were announced last night and the Detroit Pistons had two players making it Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart. Bey made the first team after setting several rookie records for 3-point shooting and being one of the most consistent rookies all season. Stewart made the second team after leading all rookies in blocked shots, rebounds, field goals while looking like the best rookie defender in his class. Add to that Killian Hayes and Saben Lee and Detroit has four promising rookies to build around, which has fans excited for the first time in a long time. Being a Pistons fan, any hope comes with a healthy dose of pessimism and fear because it seems like we’ve been here before. Detroit Pistons: Last All-Rookie Team Players Were Busts The last time the Pistons had two players on the All-Rookie team was in the 2011-12 season when both Brandon Knight and Kyle Singler made the squad. Knight was the 8th pick in 2011 and had a great first season for Detroit, as did Singler, who was picked in the second round with the 33rd pick. Knight had two pretty good seasons in Detroit before being traded in one of Detroit’s worst trades of all time when he and All-Star Khris Middleton were sent to Milwaukee in exchange for Brandon Jennings. Jennings had some flashes with Detroit, but eventually injuries took their toll. Knight went on to have a pretty decent career, including a couple of really good seasons for the Suns before finally ending his career where it started after being traded back to the Pistons in the deal with Andre Drummond. Singler’s career was a failure after his All-Rookie roster and he ended up playing abroad before finally retiring in 2019. This should serve as a cautionary tale for the Detroit Pistons when it comes to Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, as Knight and Singler showed how things can change quickly if you don’t develop or value your rookies. Bey and Stewart are different and better players, but let’s not forget that the Pistons fans once thought Knight was the point guard of the future and they stole Kyle Singler in the second round. The Pistons failed to build around their two promising rookies, and the 2011 NBA Draft will go down in history as one of the Pistons’ worst failures in several ways. Not only did they pass several Hall-of-Famers, but they also failed to develop the rookies they did pick. The Pistons hope to add another top-3 pick to this year’s NBA Draft so they can build properly around Bey and Stewart, which they haven’t done with Knight and Singler.

