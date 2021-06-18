Irish could have two All-American OGs in 2021





The Notre Dame Football team got a huge addition in Cain Madden and with his arrival, the Irish could have two All-American guards by 2021 As we get closer to the summer months, all eyes will be on this Notre Dame Football team trying to make it back to the College Football Playoff. The Irish have lost a ton of talent to graduation and the NFL, but fear not, they will be reloading again, especially up front on the offensive line. Remember, this is a group that lost eighty percent of their base unit from a year ago to the NFL, as all four players were either drafted or signed as an uncontracted free agent after the draft ended. That would leave any other program with gaping holes along the offensive line, but this is Notre Dame, affectionately known as “Offensive Line U.” With the only returning starter: Jarrett Patterson, who deviates from his center position to guard, the Irish are placed in that position group. Most recently, second team All-American Cain Madden joined Notre Dame as a graduate transfer from Marshall, so the team could have two All-American OGs when all is said and done by 2021. Notre Dame Football Reloaded Along the Attack Line Not only will the Irish have dominant players on the inside, with Zeke Correll likely taking over the center, but the attacking tackle spots should also dominate. True freshman Blake Fisher is one of the more exciting young offensive tackles in the country, and Josh Lugg is a lace-up who should be able to hold his own on the right. Also might find another true freshman time, as Rocco Spindler is another four-star talent who looked nothing like a freshman this spring. His arrival could kick Patterson out if necessary, but for now it looks like the Madden and Patterson combination will be the attacking guards to kick off the summer. Overall, this is a pretty impressive overhaul for the Irish, who have a brand new down-center quarterback after Ian Book was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. Whether it is Jack Coan, Drew Pyne, or even Tyler Buchner in the middle of 2021, one thing is for sure, he has an amazing pool of talent protecting him.

