Niceville Senior Center reopens June 21 after COVID-induced closure





NICEVILLE After being closed for over a year, mainly due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Niceville Senior Center will reopen at 8:30am on Monday. The city-owned facility initially opened in December 2018 to adults 55 and older, but the pandemic forced its closure in March last year, senior center manager Julie Mooney said. We had only been open for a year and a few months when it was closed due to COVID, so it’s been open and closed for almost the same amount of time, Mooney said. The center had more than 1,700 members before its closure, most of them in Niceville. Over a long period of the shutdown, I probably received at least 10 calls a week from people asking about a reopening date, Mooney said. Looking back:Niceville senior center shows progress Okaloosa County COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker:37% of people fully vaccinated In other news:Fort Walton, Destin is among WalletHub’s best 2021 beach towns to live in Center officials had considered reopening last July before a spike in COVID cases, she said. Later on, time was needed for seniors, employees and volunteers to get vaccinated and for some new employees to receive training. Were very excited to reopen, Mooney said. Everyone has been so wonderful and understanding. Located at 201 Campbell Driveacross of the Niceville Recreation Complex, the center offers programs and services that promote wellness, social connection, support, nutrition, education, independence, activities, volunteerism, and fun. When the center reopens on Monday, it will once again offer a range of activities such as billiards, table tennis, canasta, an artisan group session, piano melodies and table games in the popular café. The center also offers programs and classes such as tai chi for arthritis, meditation, Zumba, line dancing, and sketching. Fees are charged for some lessons. While non-city residents are charged monthly and annual membership fees for the center, all residents of the city receive free memberships. However, all non-city residents who had a membership at the time the Senior Center closed in March 2020 will have their membership renewed free of charge when they return. Registration forms for new members are available at the center. The facility is open weekdays from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Mooney noted that Lannie Corbin, the city manager of Niceville, was instrumental in the creation of the Senior Center in late 2018. Part of Corbin’s legacy:A moment in time: history lives on in the seal of Niceville At a recent city council meeting, Carolyn Magwood, senior resident of Niceville, thanked Corbin for the center, expressed how much she and her friends appreciated it, and said it was isolation that she had been senior for the past year. We have many seniors in our neighborhood. I think that’s one of the reasons it’s been so popular, Mooney said of the center. For more information about the center, call 850-279-6436, ext.1602.

