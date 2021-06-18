Pre-Match Pack: Northants Steelbacks – Derbyshire County Cricket Club





Derbyshire have appointed a 14-man roster for their Vitality Blast game against Northants Steelbacks at The Incora County Ground (7pm start). Leus du Plooy (92) and Harry Came (56) scored half a century in Tuesday’s defeat to Lancashire Lightning, and they’ll be looking to replicate that big blow tonight, with Billy Godleman and Luis Reece taking the top order. All-rounders Matt Critchley and Fynn Hudson-Prentice have scored nine wickets and 179 runs together so far, they will be key figures at bat and ball along with Alex Thomson and Mattie McKiernan. With six wickets at 21.83, Logan van Beek leads the wicket-taking chart for the Falcons, with Sam Conners, Michael Cohen, George Scrimshaw and Conor McKerr all options to share the new ball. Tom Wood is suffering from back cramps and will miss this game, while Ben Aitchison is also out with a minor rib injury. Alex Hughes (lateral sprain with accompanying rib cartilage injury) and Wayne Madsen (hamstring) will be absent for a long time, Dustin Melton (heel) and Nick Potts (ankle impingement) will also remain offside. Derbyshire Squad: 1. Billy Godleman (C)

10. Luis Reece

76. Leus du Plooy

20. Matt Critchley

4. Harry came

29. Brooke Guest

33. Fynn Hudson-Prentice

8. Michael Cohen

15. Alex Thomson

21. Mattie McKiernan

37. Logan van Beek

59. Sam Conners

9. George Scrimshaw

3. Conor McKerro Pre-match conversation Leus du Plooy admits Derbyshires’ results haven’t been good enough so far, but the batsman is keen to stay positive about their chances in the Vitality Blast. The Falcons have started with one win from their first four games, with Tuesday night’s defeat to Lancashire Lightning after the visitors chased 197 with ten balls left. That came after du Plooy crushed 92, while also putting in a brilliant centenary with Harry Came (56), at The Incora County Ground, after a disappointing start to Derbyshire’s innings. Having played a key role in the squad that reached Finals Day in 2019, du Plooy says those who played should now draw on that experience and stay positive that they can get some wins in the remaining games. The results were disappointing, but we can be positive because two years ago we didn’t start well and the guys will know that, he said. We have a very young bowling attack so it’s no surprise but hopefully they can put a lot of the last few putts and continue to develop. We have to understand that there is a lot of cricket to come, watch it match by match and improve where we can. That’s all we can control and we need to make sure we grab that. How to follow? You can follow Derbyshire’s Vitality Blast game against Northants Steelbacks on the club website via our improved Match Center. Our livestream Live Stream puts you at the heart of the action, with ball tracking, multi-angle replays and live commentary from the BBC and more! The Match Center also includes in-play scorecards, ball by ball commentary, clips and statistics, everything you need to stay up to date no matter where you come from! Clips and updates are also offered through our social media channels, so be sure to follow us on Twitter, facebook and Instagram, so you never miss a moment of the action. Competition Center







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos