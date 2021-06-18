Kaduna teens echo endless love of table tennis

A 16-strong team of table tennis youth from Kaduna recently featured in the 2021 Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) National Championships in what was for most the first trip to Lagos. They enjoyed the joy of embracing table tennis from the start, reports OLALEKAN OKUSAN.

When Ahmed Esan went home after a local table tennis tournament at the Kaduna Club in the city center, a northern state in Nigeria, he decided to board a commercial tricycle, only minutes after being hypnotized and kidnapped and held for more than thirty days. in the kidnappers’ lair.

But it was the sheer generosity of some members of the Kaduna Club that made up for the ransom demanded by the kidnappers before Esan could be released after more than a month of captivity.

But this ugly experience didn’t stop Esan from returning to the table and as a member of the 16-man Kaduna competing in the 2021 NTTF National Championships in Lagos, the experience in captivity was dulled by his passion for the game.

I think playing table tennis really helped me forget the experience I had when I was kidnapped last year, an emotionally stricken Esan told NationSports. I am also grateful to the sport because I had made it through to study construction technology at Federal Polytechnic, Kaura Namoda in Zamfara State.

So my life revolves around the sport, because it also kept me away from vices, Esan emphasized. Unlike Esan, Binta Kabir couldn’t hide her joy to visit Lagos for the first time as she bubbled through the Molade Okoya-Thomas of Teslim Balogun Stadium, the site of the tournament.

I’m so excited to finally visit Lagos and that’s what table tennis has helped me achieve since I started playing at a young age, said the Lead Brain Academy student. My father played with Olufunke Oshonaike.

I am happy to be in Lagos and am starting to fall in love with the city, 13 year old enthusiastic.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Umar is also a first-timer in Lagos, even though he marveled at the abundance of talents in the state of water splendor.

This is also my first visit to Lagos, but I never expected the number of talented players I’ve encountered at this tournament, he said. I thought we have less talented players in Nigeria, but coming to Lagos has changed my perception; I am also impressed with what I have seen in terms of the organization of the tournament.

However, Abubakar Abdulsalam would be eternally grateful to table tennis as it protected him from bad company and social vices.

I don’t know if I would have become a bandit if I hadn’t taken up table tennis, because the sport has protected me from bad company.

My parents were initially against my participation in the sport, but they supported me when they realized it has kept me away from trouble, he said.

The senior member of the team Abdulazeez Marwa also spoke in a similar vein, adding that with the increased number of kidnappings and banditry in Kaduna, table tennis has kept them away from the slump. It’s unfortunate what has happened in Kaduna lately, but for us, table tennis has kept us busy and our minds diverted from the crisis, he explained. Even when one of us was kidnapped after our game last year, we didn’t let that discourage us from training.

We are determined to make our state proud and our arrival to Lagos has opened our eyes to different techniques in the sport and we hope that we will have more opportunities to be part of the national competitions, he added.

But Elizabeth Moses, a student of the Government Secondary School (GSS) in Kaduna, motivated her to play table tennis.

I just love the sport since I started playing three years ago, she said. I might have won in Lagos, but the joy of playing with the best in the country was a motivating factor for me.

So traveling from Kaduna to Lagos was simply based on my passion for table tennis and I have enjoyed every moment spent in Lagos looking forward to returning again, she noted.

Coach Lawal Mohamed, who led the Kaduna team to Lagos, said the players’ backbone was the tremendous support of Kaduna State Table Tennis Association president Sani Ndanusa Katu.

I think we are very lucky with the kind of chairman we had in Kaduna because his support has kept most players in the sport, Mohamed insisted. As a coach of the team I also fulfilled multiple roles as coach, father, friend, advisor and advisor to the players.

I have to get to their level to maintain their interest in the sport; it was the passion for table tennis that kept us together.

We have a large room in Kaduna Club that can accommodate five tables and that’s where most of the players train regularly, the coach said.