



Tyrann Mathieu doesn’t want to play for any team other than the Kansas City Chiefs. It is not uncommon, especially at this time of year, for a player who becomes champions to stay with his current team for the long term when a contract season beckons. For Mathieu, however, he has flourished in other jerseys, but the relationships he has built and clearly the comfort and happiness he has found is something he wants to continue. So the multi-time Pro Bowler has no plans to move on from Kansas City if he has a say and where he plays will outweigh how much he gets paid. “It’s probably at the top of the list,” Mathieu said via team transcript on Thursday when asked how much he had a desire to finish his career at KC. “It’s all I asked for. As for me, I feel like I can play football anywhere, but when you develop certain relationships with certain people, these people become a part of your life. So, Coach Spags (defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo), coach [Dave] merritt, [head] trainer [Andy] Reid, coach Barry Rubin, our strength coach, all these guys have been important to me, so I never see me walking away from that relationship. I’ve been through a lot in my life, so for me I think holding on to certain relationships, I think that outweighs any monetary thing, any brief feeling, or any emotion I’m dealing with right now.” With a base salary of $14.55 million this coming season, Mathieu is entering the final year of his contract. Mathieu, 29, is currently the fifth highest paid security in terms of total worth at $42 million and sixth on average per year at $14 million. While he still plays at a high level, it’s doubtful that the perennial Super Bowl candidates would offer Mathieu another lucrative deal. The face of the franchise is certainly stupid to him though. “He’s such a great leader on this team and clearly a special footballer,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said on Thursday. “You want him to be here for the long haul and you can see that Chiefs Kingdom really stands behind him as the leader of that defense and a leader on this team. I definitely want him to stay here as long as he can and as long as he can can. I’m here.” With Mahomes’ historic contract to keep him in Kansas City until 2031, that may be a bit long, but it’s a resounding endorsement nonetheless. He’s still in his thirties, it’s been a long and winding football road for Mathieu and it gives more credibility as to why he doesn’t want to leave his current home. Mathieu, a college star at LSU, was fired for team rule violations prior to his junior season and later went to a drug rehabilitation center. After a one-year absence from the football field, Mathieu was drafted by the Cardinals in 2013 and was a fixture in Arizona’s defensive backfield for half a decade, but was eventually released when a contract restructuring could not be agreed. Mathieu signed a one-year prove-it-deal with the Texan, clearly proving he was a first-rate safety, then signed a three-year pact with the Chiefs, making it three teams in two conferences and three divisions. in three seasons. While the Chiefs are rightly commended for their great offense, Mathieu has been a Pro Bowler for two years in a row. With Mathieu commanding the defensive backfield, the Chiefs have reached back-to-back Super Bowls. It’s been a great match. Mathieu attributes that largely to the technical staff. So when asked if the coaches had made him a better player, he credited them with helping him inside and outside the lines. “I think I’m a better person to begin with,” said Mathieu. “For me, football comes pretty easy, but I think if you have certain guys in your life who try to coach the person as much as they coach the player. Anytime you have an athlete, the mental part of the game is like that big for an athlete I think if an athlete could find the right mental space I think all our games could really go to a new level So I think for me of course I like football but I think certain guys around me, mentally it clears my head to focus on the things ahead. Kudos to my coaches who take the time to coach the person as well as the player.”

