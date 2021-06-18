A Hockey Town: SF Youth Hockey Association Excited About Augustana’s DI Announcement





SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) – Adam Gorra felt like Sioux Falls was on its way to becoming a hockey town. This week’s announcement from Augustana University about starting a Division I men’s hockey program in 2023, along with a future ice rink on the college campus, sealed the deal for Gorra — the current president of the Sioux Falls Youth Hockey Association. It really defines us as a hockey town, Gorra told KELOLAND News. Once you have a Division I team in a city like this, you become a hockey city. It will become an epicenter for hockey in the region. Augustana plans to add Division 1 hockey program

Gorra said a Division I hockey team was the next step for the Sioux Falls hockey community, which he says is more than 50 years old. He pointed to the 2014 opening of the Scheels IcePlex as a turning point for the sport to grow even more in Sioux Falls. The building brought in three layers of ice throughout the year, all in a covered facility. In the past seven years, we have seen a doubling in the number of children playing hockey in this community, Gorra said. Last year, the Sioux Falls Flyers had more than 40 boys and girls youth hockey teams. In addition to bringing in a higher level of hockey, Gorra said having an ice facility on the Augustana campus will be a big advantage. It’s right in the city and a different location from the IcePlex, Gorra said. It really increases the awareness of the sport in the city. Gorra said Division I hockey is a step above the United States Hockey League, in which the Sioux Falls Stampede competes. He doesn’t see the future team of Stampede and Augustanas competing for fans or resources. Augustana University said details of the new program are yet to be finalized, but they noted that a gift from T. Denny Sanford got the program started. Gorra said he was excited when he heard the news. He noted that Sioux Falls’ location is a good fit for the Division I hockey scene. It’s absolutely a perfect location, Gorra said. In terms of geography, I can’t think of a more ideal place. I think it’s going to be a blockbuster.

