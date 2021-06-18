NBA rejects criticism of LeBron James on track: injury rates ‘almost the same’ from year to year





The NBA responded to LeBron James’ Twitter rant about the league’s shortened schedule. After James lashed out, claiming after Kawhi Leonard’s reported ACL injury that the 2020-21 NBA schedule was responsible for an increased number of injuries, NBA spokesman Mike Bass stepped in to defend the league and defend James’ allegation. refute. The injury rate this season was much the same as in 2019-20, with entry-level and All-Star players missing games due to injury at a similar rate to the past three seasons,” Bass said. Marc Stein of the New York Times. “While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognize the tremendous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to weather this pandemic. MORE: Classification Of Celtics-Thunder Trade Involving Kemba Walker The NBA’s interpretation of “almost the same” is perhaps a bit liberal. According to a story by ESPN’s Baxter Holmes, the average number of players sidelined per game due to injury, non-COVID-19 illness or rest this season was 5.1. That’s 5 percent higher than the second-highest average per season of 4.8. That same story outlines that the 2020-21 NBA All-Stars missed 370 of the possible 1,944 games (19 percent). That is also the highest figure in NBA history. In the playoffs, Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard, Jamal Murray, Donovan Mitchell, Anthony Davis, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Mike Conley all missed time due to regular season injuries or injuries sustained during play -offs. the playoffs. Could that be due to some bad luck? Perhaps, but the schedule and lack of training certainly played a role, as executives and trainers have outlined in Holmes’ story. “[We] have another contracted outdoor season [rest period] and just had a very high density of games; I can’t imagine we’re free,” said a Western Conference playoff team athletic training officer. “I have to think next year will be better with a more normal schedule, but we can’t be sure how much load these players will carry to the start of camp next season.” So as the NBA defends their shortened schedule, it certainly looks like James has a point.







