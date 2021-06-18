Montage Health Named Official Kit Partner of Monterey Bay Football Club – Monterey Herald

MONTEREY — Citing huge football DNA in the city of Salinas as one of the reasons he brings professional football to the region, Monterey Bay Football Club owner and president Ray Beshoff, along with Montage Health President and CEO Steven, announced Packer entered into a multi-year partnership on Thursday.

Football is an all-encompassing sport, it brings together different nationalities, Beshoff said at the joint press conference at Montage Health Center in Marina on Thursday.

Montage Health was unveiled as the official kit partner for the Monterey Bay Football Club as both organizations work together to improve the health and well-being of the Monterey region.

The partnership will feature prominently in Montage Health on the front of the Monterey Bay Football Club’s kits or jerseys.

Beshoff said that in addition to the City of Salinas’ contribution to the sport by promoting amateur football, there are two other important reasons for bringing professional football to the region: the number of young people playing football in the area and the CSU Monterey Bay stadium that his organization will assist in the renovation that bridges the communities of Monterey and Salinas.

I think bringing a professional team here to help those kids better themselves is a great recognition of what they’ve done, Beshoff said. There are hundreds, maybe thousands of boys and girls who play football here every weekend. The football fields are full of young children who love this sport, it is a global sport, it is the number 1 sport in the world.

Jersey sponsors have long been a prominent part of football and its culture and are considered one of the most important partnerships for a football team.

Obviously, you can only be successful in this venture if you have sponsors, Beshoff said. When we were looking for sponsorship that feels similar to what we’re going to achieve, Montage was an incredible introduction for us. From day 1 when we met those guys, Dr. Packard and his team, we just knew this was the relationship we wanted.

Packer said that when he got the chance to work with the football club, it was a natural fit, because Montage is about health and wellness.

We are very excited. This is a first for us, Packer said. It is unique to us because as an organization we have never worked with a professional sports team before.

As part of the partnership, the football club and health organization will work together to increase the importance of health and wellness in the area, including player visits to patients, fundraising for health causes or programs and helping to promote health awareness campaigns.

Many of the programs will use football as a means of reaching the public, including Monterey Bay Football Club games. Montage Health facilities will be used for the fitness and physical therapy needs of Monterey Bay Football Club players.

We want to be as successful off the field as we are on the field, Beshoff said. It is important that we give something back to the community. It’s important that we get involved. Our players must be involved in caring for the sick or visiting hospitals, be in the community and lead by example.

Thursday’s announcement is an important step for the United Soccer League Championship club that will host its inaugural 2022 season at the CSU Monterey Bay campus.

Kit development and design begins immediately and includes community input. The club launched an online survey so fans could share ideas about what they would like in a kit design along with other merchandise. Selected fans who participate in the survey will be among the first to receive the official team jersey.

The club is currently developing its logo and colors which will be unveiled in the Monterey Bay community this summer.

Puma was named an Official Sportswear Partner of Monterey Bay Football Club earlier this year and will provide the official gear and training equipment for the club, its players, coaches and training staff. The first kit for the Monterey Bay Football Club is slated to release in the fall.

In February, the United Soccer League announced that Monterey Bay Football Club had joined the league for the 2022 season. With the club’s plan to play in CSUMB, it will invest millions to upgrade the university’s existing facilities, including the renovation of the stadium, bringing the capacity to 6,000.

Monterey Bay Football Club is led by Beshoff and its soccer operations by two-time Major League Soccer Coach of the Year Frank Yallop, who will serve as the club’s sporting director and head coach alongside assistant coach Ramiro Corrales.

Montage Health is the non-profit parent company of healthcare organizations including Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, Montage Medical Group, MoGo Urgent Care, Aspire Health, Montage Health Foundation and Montage Wellness Center.