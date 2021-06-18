The Utah Jazz and point guard Mike Conley have a lot to say this summer

Is this the end?

The end for MC Hamstring?

Or just the beginning?

Can’t touch this.

Was Mike Conley’s performance in Game 5, when he hurt his hammy against the Grizzlies in the first round of the playoffs, the last time all hell got ready for the Jazz?

Can’t touch this.

Did he end his active career in Utah with a limp?

Can’t touch this.

Okay, stop, but

It’s still hamstring time.

Enough.

Conley is certainly fed up with the muscle injury in his right leg. It has hampered him for far too long in his opinion, causing him to miss the latter part of the regular season, and now the second round of the playoffs.

It’s very, very frustrating, he said recently, pausing to add another one to the mix. Very frustrating.

In the midst of all the uncertainty, one thing is certain: the man wants to play.

He has every reason to want to play, and thought he could do just that before Game 3 of the Clippers series before suffering a setback that delayed his return any longer.

He sits and is treated as he waits for his chance to get back on the field, never knowing exactly when that breakthrough will come as the Jazz have plodded their way through the postseason. Conley said he gets up every morning and wonders how that stupid thing will feel in the light of a new day.

Many believe he was the difference maker for the Jazz in their run against LA for three reasons: 1) he is a talented player, an All-Star this season; 2) he’s the team’s quarterback, an initiator of the attack that the Jazz was able to control when they got bouncy against Clippers’ pressure defenses; and 3) he could take some of the burden from Donovan Mitchell, who was playing with his own rear wheel but trying to penetrate, often being bundled up by double teams, a bundling that Conley could have attacked and relieved .

At this writing, the Jazz were less in the series, three games for two, heading to Los Angeles, hoping their point guard would rejoin them.

The frustration Conley expressed is palpable throughout the franchise as this season had the potential to be something out of the ordinary at the very least, with the Jazz finishing with the best record in the league and thinking about title fight.

That’s the short distance.

The long haul is complicated.

You have to wonder how the Jazz will treat Conley in that long term, and by long term we mean off season when the current veterans contract expires.

That deal paid him $34.5 million last season. He was by far the highest paid jazz player in 2020-21. No one expects him to come close to that amount this time, if he wants to return and if the Jazz wants him.

It makes sense that both ends of that equation are yes.

Would be. Could be.

After the Jazz bought him into a trade for the 2019-20 season, it took Conley more time than anyone expected to get used to playing for the Jazz, molding and reforming into his new role. As the months passed, he did. Not only did he do that, he formed a close bond with his new teammates, guys who love the dude the way he plays, the way he acts, the way he is. I’m not sure if everyone wants to be like Mike, but everyone absolutely adores Mike.

Quin Snyder loves him. Dennis Lindsey and Justin Zanik love him.

How much do they love him? Let’s count the roads in dollars and cents.

Conley is now 33 years old. His talents are clearly not eroded, but his durability is. Last season, he improved his career average with scoring (16.2 points vs. 14.9), assists (6.0 vs. 5.7), field goal percentage (44 percent vs. 43 percent), and 3-point shooting (41 percent vs. 37 percent). ). He played in 51 of the possible 72 games in a shortened season.

Those latest numbers are alarming that 51 games, even adjusted for a season that saw 10 fewer games played, is one of Conley’s lowest availability in a 14-year career. There was 2017-18, when he played in just 12 games due to an Achilles tendon injury and subsequent surgery on his recovery. In last year’s COVID-ravaged season, Conley played in 47 games after being sidelined due to various ailments. Earlier in his career, the guard usually played in 70 to 82 games per . But in the past six seasons, he has only appeared once in 70 games. In another year, he played in 69 games. The other numbers over that period were significantly lower, including the two seasons with the Jazz.

He may not be doing everything he ever could, but his brain is making up for everything that was lost. He is cerebral and capable.

But.

That availability is limited in a way that its capabilities do not have. The man is only human, but in the bad sports world, if a gifted player cannot be trusted to play, then what is his real worth?

As is their way, no Jazz executives are willing to give specific information about what they want to offer Conley as he approaches the free agency. But it makes sense that they would hold the point guard for the right price. Exactly what that price is, from the perspective of the Jazz and from the Conleys, nobody outside knows at the moment.

Because of the importance of the position and the overall effect on the team, this is a critical decision.

That interest was evident on the occasions this season and after the season when Conley couldn’t go. The Jazz weren’t nearly as good, the attack didn’t function at the same level.

Conley has a way of not only training his teammates, but also putting them down when adversity strikes on the field. To achieve that in a compromised way from a chair on the couch is difficult.

The Jazz are fully aware, as is Conley.

With Mitchell and Rudy Gobert’s recently blown up long-term contracts, the Jazz have to make money decisions for other bills, but, conversely, Gobert needs someone to hand him the ball and Mitchell needs help carrying the burden. Except for Mitchell, only Conley and Jordan Clarkson have shown the ability as playmakers to break through certain problematic defenses that the blender doesn’t always solve.

What do the Jazz do? What does Conley do?

Maybe this isn’t the best time to ask, all things considered. But it will have to be asked and answered soon enough.

An addendum: MC Hammer will never be quoted in this space again. That’s a promise.

GORDON MONSON hosts The Big Show with Jake Scott on weekdays from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM on 97.5 FM and 1280 AM The Zone, which is owned by the parent company that owns the Utah Jazz.