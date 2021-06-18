UNC Football: Sam Howell is a Walter Camp All-American First Team





UNC quarterback Sam Howell is expected to have another spectacular season, and more than likely he’ll be getting a lot of attention from the national media as he prepares to most likely enter the NFL Draft next spring. Luckily, though, we didn’t have to wait long to find out who would put him first on their preseason All-American list, as he’s now officially on the board. Yesterday, Sam Howell was named a preseason first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation. For those unfamiliar with the foundation, it was established in 1967 to not only select players for the annual All-American football team, but also make donations to charities and youth-oriented organizations across the country. This year’s list is the 132nd edition, as it goes way back to the first time Walter Camp named its first All-American team in 1889. So far in his career, Sam Howell has thrown 7,227 yards, 68 touchdowns and 64.4% of his pitches. Over the past month, there has been a lot of talk about Howell as a concept prospect, who has been compared quite a bit to Cleveland Browns Baker Mayfield. While there are concerns about his habit of holding onto his first reading and forcing passes in traffic, it’s his ability to make hard throws and his ability to mobilize in the pocket that stands out to scouts. After the 2020 season, Howell lost Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome to the NFL Draft, but there are still enough guns on this team to send Howell to the draft at a high level. 2021 should be the year UNC cements their place on the national football stadium, and all their success will begin and end with how far Sam Howell can take them. Considering Howell landed on his first roster in mid-June, it’s hard to believe this is the first time we’ve heard his name on a preseason list. We’ll more than likely see the hype surrounding him build in the coming months as the Tar Heels prepare to take over the coastal division and hopefully knock the Clemson Tigers off the throne. Congratulations to Sam Howell for being a first-team first-season All-American! Go chop!

