The week in the B2B news (June 18) | EGR Intel

All the latest from the supplier side of the industry, including updates from Evoplay, EveryMatrix and Stats Perform

Evoplay reveals latest slot

Evoplay has revealed its latest slot title in the form of Gold of sirens.

Set in the mythological Poseidons kingdom, the underwater adventure challenges the player to conquer the high seas and dodge the siren song.

Players can win up to 2000x their original stake by collecting 15 jackpot symbols, while there is also a major bonus element where players can win up to 12 free spins.

Ivan Kravchuk, CEO of Evoplay, said: Our latest launch Gold of Sirens, worthy of the myth that inspired its creation, showcases our innovative approach to game design and ability to push the boundaries of what gaming experiences can look like. see.

Statistics Run a Moldovan deal

Performance stats has concluded an agreement for integrity services with the Football Federation of Moldova (FMF) to help protect against match fixing in the country.

The two-year deal with the data giant and its governing body are working together to monitor the gambling markets and gather information to address integrity issues in the Divizia Nationalal.

Jake Marsh, Global Head of Integrity at Stats Perform, said: We are pleased that FMF has chosen Stats Perform’s unique integration of gambling market monitoring, intelligence and Opta-powered performance analytics to support their integrity program.

Eugen Zubic, FMF’s Head of Integrity, added: Football is the most loved and practiced game in the world and our mission is to protect this sport from any threat. That is why it is crucial for FMF to use the services of Stats Perform.

EveryMatrix makes Mexican movement

Any Matrix has partnered with the leading Mexican land-based casino operator Foliatti Group to launch its first online offering.

Under the agreement, EveryMatrix will support operators in the transition to online through its software solution.

Erik Nyman, president of EveryMatrix Americas, said: I am extremely pleased to announce Foliatti, one of the largest land-based casino companies in Mexico, as our first turnkey customer in this country.

Andres Madrigal, director of the Foliatti Group, added: We have been looking for a supplier who can lay the foundation for our success in the Mexican online gaming market, and we are confident that we have found it in EveryMatrix.

Playson strengthens Balkan base

Playson has expanded its presence in the Balkans after signing a supply agreement with the Serbian operator Admiralbet.rs.

The deal will launch the Playsons slot collection with the operator with titles like Solar Queen and Legend of Cleopatra going live to customers.

Blanka Homor, Playson Sales Director, said: We are delighted to partner with Admiralbet.rs, in a move that marks the start of a partnership that will greatly benefit both parties.

Bojan Kesic, Head of Business Development at Admiralbet.rs, added: Playson’s unique games have earned a deserved reputation as some of the most exciting games available on the casino market today, so we’re excited to integrate them.

Fast Track reaches agreement with Betsson

fast track has entered into an agreement with Betsson Groups Betsafe Kenya brand to provide the operator with its CRM capabilities.

Fast Track will implement an automated engagement strategy tailored to the Kenyan market to achieve better player engagement for the sportsbook.

Simon Lidzn, Fast Track CEO, said: We are pleased to offer Betsafe Kenya the flexibility to operate in a way that meets the demands of this unique market and look forward to the opportunity to work with them in other emerging markets in the region.

Michael Hennessy, Betsson’s product campaign manager for new markets, added: We found FastTrack to be extremely flexible in their approach to solution options and pricing model, which for us was an integral part of the African market.

Sports radar extends partnership table tennis

Sports radar has collaborated with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) to continue to provide integrity services until the end of 2023.

ITTF events will be monitored by Sportradar’s fraud detection system to monitor potential match fixing and suspicious events in the table tennis world.

Andreas Krannich, Sportradar Integrity Services MD, said: We are proud to announce this multi-year extension of our partnership with ITTF. We look forward to continuing to support ITTF’s integrity program and help maintain the integrity of global table tennis competitions.

Steve Dainton, ITTF CEO, added: Protecting the integrity of our events is paramount, and our partnership with Sportradar Integrity Services helps strengthen our integrity program.