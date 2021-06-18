Mike Gesicki should hold out, not Xavien Howard





The Miami Dolphins completed their last mandatory and voluntary camp of the season and Xavien Howard was not there. Mike Gesicki was. The debate over whether or not to pay Xavien Howard more money on a contract he signed in 2019 and a contract that still has three years left rages on social media and around the water cooler. Howard’s decision to stop training was not unexpected, even for his head coach. Howard had an elite season in 2020 and he had a really good season in 2018 that led to his big contract, one that made him the highest paid corner in the NFL at the time. That was surpassed by the Byron Jones deal that Miami closed off-season last season. While Howard sits outside, Mike Gesicki practices. If anyone has a problem with their contract, Gesicki is the one who should be asking for more. While Howard is the 2nd highest paid player on the Dolphins roster, Gesicki is not even the highest paid player in his position. He is also no longer under contract after this year. An impending free agent in 2022 who should be negotiating an extension like Jerom Baker. Cethan Carter is the highest paid TE on the Dolphin roster. He will earn $2.7 million in 2021. If he is released from camp, Carter will cost the Dolphins $1.2 million in empty space. That’s about 100,000 less than Miami would save by cutting Gesicki. Gesicki isn’t even the second highest paid tight end. That honor goes to Durham Smythe who was drafted as Gesicki two rounds later in the same year. Smythe, who will also enter free agency next season, will be paid $2.3 million this year if he makes the roster. So eventually we get to Gesicki, but not really. Gesicki is not next in line, that would be Adam Shaheen. Shaheen signed a contract extension last year and will hit $2.25 million against the cap this year. He is signed through the 2022 season. Mike Gesicki comes in at four and will make $2.1 million this year. There is a minimal difference between Gesicki and Carter if you believe $600K is minimal, but the point here is that Gesicki is top of the Dolphins, going into a contract year, being paid less than the guys behind him, and grinding with his team . Gesicki’s contract paid most of his money up front and he will have earned all the $6 million he signed on as a rookie, but he could very well have chosen to stay away and try to make a deal or close a trade. force. He didn’t. Brian Flores wants players who put the team above themselves, it seems Mike Gesicki is doing that and hopefully the Dolphins will reward him for that.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos