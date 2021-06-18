Bihar Cricket Association Considers Controversial T20 League 2nd Edition

The Bihar Cricket Association plans to host the second edition of the controversial Bihar Premier League. The first edition of the BCL, with five teams, was held in Patna from March 20-26. (More cricket news)

Nishant Dayal of Elite Sports Management, the company that hosted BCL 2021, said: Outlook that BCA will shortly request permission from the BCCI. The first edition of the competition was not authorized by the Indian cricket board.

“All misunderstandings with BCCI have been resolved. We see no problem this time,” Dayal said.

Even if the BCCI has been gentle with BCA despite initially showing its red eyes, BCL could hit a roadblock if an FIR filed with the Gandhi Maidan Police Station in Patna launches an investigation into allegations of financial irregularities by the organizers of the T20 competition.

The FIR filed by Anand Prakash, a cricketer from Nalanda district, has requested an investigation into the league’s financial activities, the credentials of the team owners and transactions between them and the BCA bosses.

The Prime Minister’s Office has sent the FIR to the District Magistrate’s Office in Nalanda. CM Nitish Kumar is also from Nalanda district.

Jagannath Singh, the legal head of the BCA, said he was aware of the FIR. Singh, an experienced lawyer, clarified that Prakash had “the right to ask questions about the tournament.”

“As far as the BCA is concerned, my job is to ensure that no illegal activity takes place. I can assure you that any embezzlement will be investigated and action taken if necessary,” said Singh.

There have been several questions about BCL’s money transactions, especially after BCA’s official account with the Bank of India was frozen due to infighting between groups.

A new Bihar Cricket League account was opened with a private bank (HDFC) and handled by officials who had the blessings of BCA bigwigs.

The police have been rather sloppy about the FIR so far. When contacted, the SHO of the Gandhi Maidan PS said the matter is “not for us” and immediately the connection was cut.

Senior police officers such as Patna’s Senior SP Upendra Sharma and the DG Bihar Police SK Singhal said they were not aware of the matter. The FIR was filed on June 9.

“So many FIRs are filed every day in Bihar, it is not possible to follow all the complaints,” said SK Singhal, adding that “Bihar Cricket Association was paralyzed by infighting and the cases have even reached the Supreme Court.”

Nishant Singhal, the mastermind behind the BCL, called the FIR “fake.”

“To say that the money has not been accounted for at all and that you are switching hands with Naxals is just nonsense. I see no merit in this… is the FIR accepted?” said Singhal.

Meanwhile, several players speaking to Outlook said they had not yet paid their fees for playing in the BCL. Most players do not have valid contracts.

“I just signed on some blank papers. I don’t have a copy,” said a member of Bhagalpur Bulls. Similarly, a Patna Pilots player said some of them were paid but many were still waiting.

Players were promised something between Rs 10,000 and 45,000. Darbhanga Diamonds won the match.