Syracuse Orange Football 2021 Opponent Preview: Virginia Tech Hokies

The 2021 season is getting closer as we are now less than three months away from the Syracuse Orange football kick-off. Meet pieces are in full swing, preview magazines all seem to pick SU to finish last in the division, getting that familiar sense of dread mixed with mild optimism.

As always, the approaching seasonal resources continued with our early looks at all 12 Syracuse opponents on this year’s schedule. Earlier this week, we talked about our internet rivals at Clemson. This time it’s a team that many fans over 35 would claim should be a real rival:

School: Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University

Mascot: Hokies

#BRAND Slogan(s): Closest to what they seem to have now is an athletics-wide #HokieNation

Alternative #BRAND Slogan Suggestions: Nothing Hokie about OR The program formerly known as Special Teams U

Recommended blog: Gobbler Land or The key game

Conference: ACC

History vs Syracuse: The Hokies have been 8-10 against Orange over the years, losing their most recent game, a 31-17 win for Syracuse at the Dome in 2016 (you may remember). When both programs were members of the Great East, they split 12 match-ups as they regularly battle it out for supremacy near the top of the league (or at least just behind Miami). The home side in the series has had a pretty clear advantage. Techs 6-2 vs. SU at home but only 2-8 on the road.

Trainer: Justin Fuente, sixth season. After playing QB at Oklahoma and Murray State, Fuente played Arena Football for a few years before taking up coaching. He spent six years on the Illinois state staff, then five more with… TCU before getting his first job at Memphis. After a mediocre first two years with the Tigers, Fuente went 19-6 for the next two years, which was enough to give him the chance to succeed Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech. Fuente had ranked the Hokies in each of his first two seasons, but has since gone just 19-18 and could potentially sit on the hotseat.

2020 record: (5-6) (5-5)

Looking back at last season

Tech started the 2020 season looking good enough. They picked up two wins NC state and Duke, hung out against UNC and Wake, beating both Boston College and Wake Forest. However, after the 4-2 start, they left four in a row before beating Virginia to win back the Commonwealth Cup. The team chose not to play in a bowling game and was out of the postseason for the first time since 1992.

Fuentes is an offensive coach, so it should come as no surprise that the Hokies were 31st in the nation in yards per game (440.7), also scoring 31.1 points per (43rd in the nation). Beginning QB Hendon Hooker couldn’t stay on the field all the time, but when he was below center he had nearly 2,000 yards and 18 scores in total. Running back Khalil Herbert was the team’s first 1,000 rusher in half a decade, with an impressive 1,182 yards and eight TDs. Although the passing game was hot and cold at times, both Tayvion Robinson and Tr Turner had received more than 500 yards.

In defense, however, things weren’t really up to the typical standard of these programs. They allowed more than 447 yards per game and opponents scored more than 32 points per game against Tech. Even so, the Hokies still managed to force 17 turnovers and rack up quite a bit after quarterback opponents, finishing fifth in the nation in sacks with 36. Divine Deablo led the team by four picks, while both Justus Reed and Amar Barno managed 6.5 sacks on the year.

Bob Donnan-US TODAY Sports

Season Outlook 2021

You could argue that this year’s schedule is a bit more difficult. Game one is against North Carolina, and the Hokies are up against both our lady and West Virginia in non-conference play. Road games against BC, Miami and Virginia (the last two to close out the season) won’t help either, nor will the fact that Virginia Tech has to replace several departures.

The most notable of these is Hooker, who left for Tennessee. However, Braxton Burmeister (687 passing yards, two TDs last year) is back and the team added transfer Connor Blumrick from Texas A&M. Herbert was drafted by the Bears, but former Rutgers transfer Raheem Blackshear could fill in well to a certain extent. Jalen Holston is also back after rushing nearly 300 yards last season. The top Hokies receivers are all back and they’ve made off-season additions to increase line depth.

On defense, seven of the teams top 10 tacklers are back from last year, although Rayshard Ashbys suffered a significant loss at linebacker. Last year’s interceptor Deablo is gone. Just like fellow firing chief Reed. They have made some additions such as the transfer of Clemson Jordan Williams to help things out there. And like many teams in the country (including Syracuse), they also used last year to get a lot of young players on the field that they wouldn’t have during a normal season. So while there are many undergrads at the top of the depth chart, the group does have experience.

Syracuse Game Date: Saturday 23 October

Place: Lane Stadium, Blacksburg, Va.

Chances of Orange victory: 40%

Very Early Outlook vs Syracuse

Tech isn’t as formidable as the last time they faced Orange, but talent-wise, the Hokies still have a distinct advantage. Defensively, they will have the ability to take advantage of Syracuse’s offensive line problems, should they arise. But the bigger questions come on the attack. If the line changes haven’t worked, there’s a lot that could go south quickly for Burmeister in the passing game, and he doesn’t have Herbert to rely on with the ground game this time around. Virginia Tech has an advantage here especially at home, but wouldn’t call it overwhelming.