Bill Buell’s Electric City Archives: 1951 Nott Terrace tennis team was a big part of 79-0 streak

Guys like Jack Boyajian, Lou Gwinner, Howie Hubbard and Joe Guerra weren’t even teenagers when the US entered World War II in December 1941. So instead of going to Europe or the Pacific, they grabbed tennis rackets and went to Central Park.

With a relatively new 16-court tennis facility built in the mid-1930s by FDR’s Works Progress Administration, Central Park was a great place for anyone on the home front who wanted to learn how to play tennis. Boyajian, Gwinner, Hubbard and Guerra all grew up in the area and spent long days there as young boys. By the time they graduated from Nott Terrace High School in 1951, they were all fantastic players. They were four very important reasons why the Nott Terrace boys’ team recorded their 39th consecutive win in three years in June of that year, and concluded their third consecutive undefeated season. The Nott Terrace team, coached by Hank Thompson, set perfect records for another three years and expanded its undefeated streak to 77 consecutive games, including the Section II Tournament. The Terraciers or the Downtowners, as they were sometimes called, won their first two games of the following season before the series ended on May 10, 1955 against arch-rival Mont Pleasant. Don Flynn and John Renwick, two household names to Schenectady County tennis fans, were part of that Pleasant team.

But during those six years, 1949-1954, the Nott Terraces boys’ tennis team reigned supreme, producing one of the greatest successes in the city’s rich high school sports history. And with apologies to Stu Stearns, who played No. 1 in singles in 1949 and 1950 to get the ball rolling, it was the 1951 team that stood out just slightly above the rest.

We had five or six players who were almost even, and Louie, Howie, Joe and I would rotate to play No. 1 singles, said Boyajian, now 88 years old and a resident of Glenville. It didn’t matter where he [coach Thompson] put us. He could put us anywhere and still win, mostly with a 7-0 score. The matches weren’t even close.

A check of the Gazettes’ electronic records verifies Boyajians’ memory. All I could find were 7-0 wins, with the exception of a game at Albany High when the Falcons top player Jayson Millman took a win over No. 1, over Gwinner in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 6- 4. However, Nott Terrace lost only 10 games in the other six games that day. Hubbard and Guerra each lost just one match at number 2 and 3 singles respectively, while Boyajian was a 6-0, 6-0 winner at number 4.

The other members of that team, players who would keep the Nott Terraces series alive for the next two years, were Ettore Mancuso, Gerardus Jameson, Ed Letteron, Charles Dumond, Justus Kusserow and Stan Majerowski.

As for the reason behind Nott Terraces’ winning ways, it wasn’t due to exceptional coaching technique on the part of Thompson. Boyajian recalls that Thompson was in no way a great coach, and the coach himself, a physics teacher and night principal at Nott Terrace, told the Gazette in a June 1951 article that the team’s success was largely due to having a beautiful facility on Central Park to attract the city’s best athletes.

While Boyajian, Gwinner, and Guerra all stayed close to home throughout their adult lives, I couldn’t find Hubbard, who Boyajian says went to play tennis at the University of Michigan. He never saw or heard anything about him again, and I haven’t been able to find out more about the man. I became friends with Gwinner and Boyajian, who continued to be involved in tennis circles in the Capital Region, and although I never met Guerra, he was a dentist in Schenectady for a long time before he passed away in 2019. Gwinner died last year.

Those four guys, all number 1 singles from time to time during that 1951 season when they were all seniors, will always be linked in Nott Terrace’s tennis history, a success story unmatched in the region’s sporting history. Seventy-nine consecutive wins and 77-0 over a six-year period is likely a record that will remain unrivaled.

