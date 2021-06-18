Illinois revises hockey demand after pandemic | Sport

CHAMPAIGN Two years after a feasibility study indicated that Illinois could add another revenue-generating sport with the addition of a men’s ice hockey program, athletic director Josh Whitman saw the process in the red zone and prepared for a potential announcement that would change the landscape of Illinois Athletics.

That was last March. Pre-pandemic.

Rather than announcing possible hockey in April 2020, Whitman put those discussions on the back burner and hoped it was a short hiatus and not a lengthy no.

The hiatus was lifted 15 months later. In any case, talks about hockey in Illinois will resume this month and next month.

Clarity on the full extent of the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is the first step for Illinois. Whitman said Wednesday the total loss of revenue for the Division of Intercollegiate Athletics would be between $12 million and $18 million. Better than expected, but still a burden to overcome. He also said the DIAs partners in hockey, including the city of Champaign and local businesses, should evaluate the same aspect.

But the idea of ​​Division I hockey in Illinois and the potential new downtown Champaign arena will be reconsidered.

I don’t want to put a timeline on when we may or may not have additional information on that, other than to say it remains a topic, Whitman said. We had it so far down the road that we wouldn’t just walk away from it without at least reopening the conversation and seeing if it continues to make sense. Let’s see where that conversation goes in the coming months.

Illinois has invested in hockey, if only in time and effort, since the spring 2018 feasibility study conducted by College Hockey, Inc., in conjunction with the NHL and NHLPA, indicated the sport could be a success in champagne. The promise of multiple seven-figure gifts later that year only furthered Illini’s efforts to add to the sport.

Now the whole project has to be re-evaluated through a post-pandemic lens. Not to mention an NCAA landscape that could be drastically changed depending on the outcome of the Supreme Court decision on Alston vs. NCAA and how name, image and likeness can affect college athletics.

We were very, very close to green-light hockey, Whitman said. There’s no question about that. Because of how close we were, I feel compelled to restart the conversations and reassess and see where we are at this point. What I don’t feel is obligated to do it. The pandemic, if nothing else, has given us the flexibility to figure out what makes sense in this new space.

The ebb and flow of participating hockey schools nationally could also play a role in Illinois’ decision. Alaska Anchorage was just playing its final season as a Division I program, and Robert Morris announced in April that it was scrapping both its men’s and women’s teams. That leaves 60 Division I men’s hockey programs, compared to 354 in men’s basketball.

Based on our initial analysis, we had determined that hockey could be a revenue sport for us, Whitman said. We think it would be the third revenue sport after football and men’s basketball. We hoped our fans would embrace it and see it as a driving force for fan attendance and engagement. That will change if the number of participating teams drops drastically. That is something we should monitor and take into account.

The initial financial outlay to add hockey in Illinois was estimated at over $50 million. That was a combination of building a new arena and the startup costs associated with the program. That proposed downtown arena was also intended to be a new home for volleyball, wrestling and gymnastics in Illinois. Some internal DIA changes on the long-term needs for wrestling and gymnastics could cut the budget with a smaller arena.

We had purposely not brought money for hockey, Whitman said. We had a lot of commitments, people who wanted to help us fund it when and if we were ready, but because it was uncertain, we said: Once we’re ready, come to you and start receiving a share of the money. We know where we think the money was. We just have to go back and see if it’s there or not.