Tokyo imposes stricter rules for athletes, officials fly from India





Olympic athletes and support personnel departing for Tokyo from India will be placed under stricter quarantine upon arrival, under new regulations issued by Japan on Friday. Eleven countries, including India, will be under a more vigilant regime for the first few days after their arrival for the Tokyo Olympics. Also read | Before the Olympics, India’s athletics in the usual disarray The Japanese government, like many other governments, has introduced specific rules for travelers from selected countries, where several variants of COVID-19 have been identified, to try to control the virus and stop its spread. The current list of such countries is divided into two groups, a statement from Tokyo organizers said. For starters, athletes and officials from India, Afghanistan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will be tested every day for seven days before they leave for Japan. Also read | Hat-trick of gold for Vinesh Phogat, top class in Tokyo Upon reaching Tokyo, athletes traveling from these countries will not be able to physically communicate with anyone from another team, delegation or country for three days. They are tested every day like all other athletes in the Games Village. Many of the Indian medalists train abroad and will reach Tokyo directly from the countries where they currently train. The shooters are training in Italy and the boxers would leave for Croatia in a few days. Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, and star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra are also in Europe and will travel straight to Tokyo. Most track and field athletes including long jumper Murali Sreeshankar, steeplechaser Avinash Sable and table tennis, archers and rowers will fly from India among others. Also read | With mom and dad, Murali Sreeshankar ready for the plunge We just received the new guidelines today, which were not previously in the Playbook, said Archery Association of India Secretary Pramod Chandurkar. We are waiting for more clarity from the Indian Olympic Association on this matter, he added. The rules have been relaxed for athletes from Bangladesh, Egypt, Malaysia, the United Kingdom and Vietnam. They will have to be tested three days before their departure, but upon arrival they will also not be allowed to physically interact or train with athletes from another country.

