3 things that need to change for the Cleveland Browns to compete in 2021

Three things that must change if the Cleveland Browns want to win the Super Bowl in 2021

The Cleveland Browns had a great 2020 season, but it wasn’t quite good enough. To win a Super Bowl, changes have to be made. Here are three key areas to improve upon to achieve the ultimate goal.

3. The Defense Must Stand Up

The defense has the talent, at least on paper, to be the best in the league. But it doesn’t have to be anywhere near dominant, it just has to be good.

Good enough for fans not to worry when the team has a 38-7 lead over the Tennessee Titans or a 35-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers with 30 seconds left in the first quarter. Good enough to where Chad Henne doesn’t seal a playoff game.

Both the Tennessee and Pittsburgh games ended up being much, much closer than they should have been, as defensive coordinator Joe Woods’ hands were even. He knew he didn’t have the talent to stop the opponent from scoring.

So once the Browns came out on those huge leads, he immediately switched to avoid schedules, giving teams an easy path to the end zone. This was the best course of action for Cleveland; if the opposing team scored (and they did), the Browns might as well take 10 players to do it instead of three or four.

Cleveland’s attack will take them to victory. It’s the defense’s job to make sure the offense doesn’t have to earn 40 points per game to win. With all the improvements made to the unit over the off-season, plus the sheer amount of talent returning from injury, they should be able to get the job done. But paper victories and actual victories are two very different things.