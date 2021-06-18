Team selection doesn’t change a lot: Tom Latham | Cricket News





SOUTHAMPTON: New Zealand have some contingency plans, but halting the opening day of the World Test Championship final against India due to rain is unlikely to make a huge difference to their team squad, vice-captain Tom Latham said Friday.

The much anticipated opening day of the game was canceled without even the toss being held here on Friday, which will bring the reserve day into the equation.

“Probably not going to change massively (selection from playing XI),” Latham said at a virtual press conference when asked if losing day one will change their approach to team selection.

“Obviously, with an extra day that we roll up our sleeves, the game can go on for another five full days. I think for us it’s just a matter of waiting and adapting to the conditions we’re facing and be ready to go when called upon..

“We haven’t confirmed the final XI yet, we’ll have to wait and see when we get a chance to look at the wicket. I’m sure Kane (Williamson) and (Gary) Stead have some contingencies planned. We have to wait for the covers come off and get a chance to play.”

While New Zealand has yet to announce their XI in play, India had designated the team for Thursday’s WTC final.

“Obviously both teams can make changes before the toss, so both are in the same position. India has named their team, obviously that could change before the toss, so we’ll just have to wait and see when we get to that stage of the toss.” game,” Latam said.

Showers and thunderstorms had been forecast, and last night the skies opened with a relentless downpour that lasted into the afternoon.

Under the guidelines of the ICC Terms of Play for the WTC Finals, if necessary, the sixth reserve day can now come into effect with six hours of lost play on day 1 itself.

“It’s disappointing, unfortunately the rain was predicted. It’s one of those things that we as cricketers have to adjust, unfortunately we have no control, for us it’s just waiting for an opportunity to present itself.

“There is also day 6 so there is some extra time we can use. So wait and see tomorrow.”

Latham said his team is not looking too far ahead.

“It’s hard to predict the game that far, when you start on Day 1, of course you want to start well and the result flows from the first and second innings,” he said.

“From our point of view, it’s about when we get the chance to go out and execute our plans to the best of our ability and be in a position to move the game forward.

“But yeah, it’s hard to say what a perfect scenario might look like, until both teams hit the surface.”







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos