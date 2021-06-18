When football didn’t matter anymore





After more investigations, more scans, and even fewer answers about the root of the problem, Switzer began pushing the boundaries to see what it took to help Christian. He spoke to medical experts from coast to coast and consulted with doctors at the hospital in Charlotte to see where else he could try to find the answers that eluded them. Christian was stable and feeling better, just like last time, but Switzer and Gabie were determined not to go back to their normal lives until this mystery was solved. It was decided that the best course of action would be a trip to Boston, where Christian would be admitted to Boston Children’s Hospital. As Switzer went through the process and lined up for Christian’s transfer, it became clear to him how confusing his son’s case was to those who had seen just about everything. That understandably fueled even more anxiety, but it also added fuel to the drive to find the answers. “I felt like we were finally in the right place,” Switzer said. “I felt a sense of hope when we got there.” Christian underwent an initial scan when he arrived at the hospital and was returned the following morning for a second round. Christian bled during both, but the doctors found what they needed. They were ready to operate at that point, even if it wasn’t what they had in mind. The day was long, but the wait was worth it. Switzer knew good news was coming when he saw the doctor enter the waiting room. “That’s one of the moments I’ll never forget,” Switzer said. “You could even see it under his mask. I don’t know how you can see it, but I could, but when he told us he was going to make a full recovery, I was sitting in the waiting room crying.” Weeks of uncertainty, fear and sleepless nights culminated at that point. Switzer described it as the bursting of a water balloon, a quick pop followed by a long-awaited shower of relief. “We were so tense and intense and then we found out that he was going to make a full recovery,” Switzer said. “It felt like our stress gauge and our muscles were getting a little slack.” Christian, meanwhile, had the opposite answer. He was ready to take on the world the moment he woke up from surgery. His energy was gone and the color was back in his skin. As the family returned to Charlotte, Christian seemed to be getting more and more steam, excitement and strength by the hour, “a completely different baby,” Switzer said. After consulting the doctors, it was clear that Christian was losing blood and thus energy from birth, and the warning signs were easier to see afterwards. Some nights, Christian slept from 7 p.m. to well after 9 a.m., and he was generally a “pretty lethargic baby,” Switzer said. But whenever the subject of sleep came up, Switzer and Gabie often heard how lucky they were to have a child who slept so well through the night. Christian, however, was quietly struggling. Now he lives loudly. “Indeed, when we brought him home, he didn’t sleep that much,” Switzer said. ‘I’ll come. I do not give a hoot.’

