From Sridhar’s ”Coke Joke”, table tennis and darts





Southampton, June 18 (PTI) Cristiano Ronaldo’s sniff of Coca Cola has captured everyone’s imagination at a media conference, with Indian field coach R Sridhar certainly being one of them. After washing away the first day of the World Testing Championship final, Sridhar, addressing the media, showed his lighter side before the start of the interaction. When he found a Coca-Cola bottle on the table, India’s field coach jokingly said, “Do I remove it? What happens to the prize if I remove it?” He referred to a media interaction by Ronaldo that saw the Portuguese captain remove the Coke bottles and urge people to drink water. Ronaldo’s act, a global sports megastar, had reportedly resulted in the soft drink giant losing about $4 billion. With rain washing away all day and not much to do, off spinner Ravichandran Ashwin along with physio Nitin Patel and Yogesh Parmar and video analyst Hari were seen enjoying a game of darts in a video uploaded by BCCI.tv. Some of the others enjoyed a game of table tennis, according to Sridhar because they were killing time on a day when there was no action. When asked who keeps the group busy during these frustrating days, Sridhar named skipper Virat Kohli, senior spinner Ashwin and flamboyant goalkeeper Rishabh Pant as the three individuals. “As for the entertainers, I think there are quite a few and good entertainers in the good sense. So there are a lot of people who can mimic, they make good jokes. “I mean Virat Kohli is great at grooming and laughing, Ash (Ravichandran Ashwin) in his own way and we have Rishabh (Pant) who can laugh the loudest and he keeps us in a good mood when we are in a group”, said the fielding coach. “So we have many who keep us in a good mood as we wait for the game to start so that there is no shortage of buzz and laughter in the locker room while we wait.” PTI KHS KHS ATK ATK Disclaimer:- This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is automatically generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTIA More from Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos