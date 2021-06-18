College Football Playoff Expansion Proposal For 12 Teams Goes To Board Meeting Next Week

The second step toward the new era of the College Football Playoff came on Friday when the CFP Management Committee announced it was reviewing the proposed format of the 12-team playoff as recommended by the working group last week. The new format would extend the postseason from the current four-team version, which went into effect after the 2014 season. The next step in the process will take place in Dallas on June 22, when the members of the management committee will meet with the Board of Managers.

The new format would feature the top six conference champions in the CFP rankings regardless of conference affiliation. The final six teams will be the next six teams in the rankings, regardless of their affiliation to the conference. The top four conference champions would receive a first round bye, with the teams ranked 5-8 hosting the final four teams in the first round. The winners of the first round would then go on to play the top-ranked teams in the playoff without being re-seeded. The quarterfinals, semifinals and College Football Playoff National Championship were to be played in neutral venues to be announced.

“The management committee commended the working group for its proposal,” said CFP director Bill Hancock. “The process continues and the proposal will be discussed by the board of directors next week.”

The current four-team formula has five years left on his contract. The committee did not specify the specific year in which the new format would come into effect, but the current model will at least remain intact for the next two years to complete the third cycle of the national semifinals.

The new format would use the same selection process as the current four-team model: a 13-member selection committee composed of sports directors, former coaches and other prominent industry names, which creates a series of top 25 rankings weekly over the second half of the season. . The four playoff teams will be announced the day after the conference championships are played. Since its inception, four different programs have won the CFP: Ohio State (2014), Alabama (2015, 2017, 2020), Clemson (2016, 2018), and LSU (2019).

“This is a very exciting time for college football,” Hancock added. “The working group’s proposal contains many details that should be carefully considered and discussed. We look forward to that review.”

The final step in the process is discussions with sports directors, presidents, players and coaches to determine more specific details. Those discussions will lead to a full format to be voted on in September.