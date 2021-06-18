Former Australian bowler Shaun Tait on why he returned to country cricketc

It’s 2010 and Shaun Tait opens the bowling for Australia against Pakistan in the MCG in a T20 match.

Australia has only scored 128 runs and the bowler nicknamed “Wild Thing” has to impress immediately. He knows it, and the crowd can feel it too.

Tait makes a huge run-up before releasing the ball with his signature slingshot action. The batsman swings his bat at the ball, misses it for miles, and zooms on to Australian wicketkeeper Brad Haddin.

There is a brief pause from the crowd as they look at the scoreboard, then comes an all-powerful roar. Tait has just bowled 160.7 kilometers per hour, the fastest delivery ever by a bowler in Australia. He glances at the screen, smiles a tiny bit, then returns to his bowling alley with minimal fuss.

Fast forward in a decade and Tait looks a little older, but still quite fit, as he reclines on the pavilion steps at Hahndorf Oval in the Adelaide Hills.

After Tait finished playing professionally, he wanted to continue his love for the game by playing with his friends and brother. ( ABC Sports: AndrLeslie

He has just played his second season of A-class cricket for Hahndorf in the Alexandra and Eastern Hills Cricket Association.

“Ex-teammates of mine will laugh and say, ‘What are you doing?’,” Tait says.

“But it’s really fun to play here.

“When I finished playing professionally, I always wanted to play as a batsman, just to have fun playing with my friends and my brother.

“You think you’re just coming back to laugh, but then you get real competition. Otherwise you’ll just disappoint everyone, I guess.”

Tait wanted to play as a batsman in club cricket, and in Hahndorf he proved that he can score points. ( Hahndorf Cricket Club: Mark Liebich

Local connections

Tait grew up in the Adelaide Hills meaning he had always played for Nairne, one of the strongest clubs in the region.

After playing there again after his last game for Australia in 2016, he moved to Hahndorf in search of a new challenge. The team was young but talented and needed leadership.

In the first season he competed, he played as captain and took them to the grand final. Only a dropped catch on the border in the final stood between his team and a much-anticipated premiership.

“I’ve never been blown away with my team because you know what you’re getting here,” he says.

“You know people aren’t going to field like Ricky Ponting.

Tait played as captain in his first season with Hahndorf. ( Hahndorf Cricket Club: Mark Liebich

“All I demanded when I was captain was competitiveness and effort, I took that to a higher level.

And also expecting to win. There’s no point in coming here and thinking you’re going to lose.’

A captain’s dream

One of the young players in that grand final was Ryan Trafford-Walker. Last season, the 25-year-old accountant was the captain of Tait. He admits it was daunting getting the job knowing the former Australian bowler would be by his side.

“I was pretty nervous to tell him where and when to bowl, I mean he’s the fastest bowler since Shoaib Akhtar,” says Trafford-Walker.

“But I’ve also known him for a few years and he’s one of the best guys I’ve ever met.

“I remember seeing him at the Adelaide Oval as a kid. From that to being his captain, it was pretty surreal.”

Ryan Trafford-Walker captained Tait and says his advice on the pitch has been invaluable. ( Supplied: Hahndorf Cricket Club

He says Tait’s help as a sounding board on the field was invaluable, while his accurate bowling also helped the team significantly. Although Tait now only bowls at half speed, due to an elbow injury sustained during his career, Trafford-Walker says he still bowls a “heavy ball”.

“One time in training he was bowling at me and I hit a half decent shot and he didn’t really like it,” says Trafford-Walker.

“The next ball I could see, Shaun took a few extra steps and his action changed a little bit and he bowled this ball, I didn’t see it.

“It was one of his old school yorkers and I couldn’t even get my bat down until it hit the stumps. I could hear the metal stumps rattling behind me.

“If he still wanted to, he could still bowl a very, very fast delivery.”

Reinforcing the club’s profile

Despite originally wanting to play as a batsman, Tait’s bowling was irresistible to Hahndorf last season.

Since joining the club, he has taken 48 wickets at an average of 12 and a batting rate of just 29. He has also played a few centuries with the bat, including an unbeaten 120 against Kangaroo Island for the local representative side.

Tait celebrates a 200-run partnership with Greg Hassold (right) opening the striker for Hahndorf CC. ( Supplied: Hahndorf Cricket Club

But for all appearances on the pitch, Tait’s true skills are people-related, according to Hahndorf club president Greg Hassold.

“He’s very generous with his time and his conversations with people, and he’s a deep thinker,” said Hassold, who also opens the at bat for Hahndorf’s first team.

“He won’t stand behind the nets telling people what to do. If someone has had a bat or a bowl, they might walk up to it and name a few things.”

Hahndorf is now also building a reputation in the region. Since Tait joined the club, the senior teams have doubled in size and junior registrations have also increased, something Hassold attributes to the appeal of his fast bowler.

Tait likes to give the younger players a few tips in the nets. ( Supplied: Hahndorf Cricket Club

The former fast admits he wants to pursue a career in coaching and by returning to amateur cricket he learned more about team dynamics.

“When the players speak, speak to the group and be a leader, I haven’t really done any of those things during my Australian career,” Tait says.

Moving forward

A few months after that memorable evening at the MCG in 2010, Tait bowled even faster and hit 161.1 km/h in a one-day game against England at Lord’s. It is the second fastest ball ever in the history of the game.

He then took four wickets in a terrifying spell of bowling, earning himself man of the match. He cites the moment as a high point in his career, along with his time with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and Australia’s 2007 World Cup win in the Caribbean.

But does he regret not having played more than three Tests for Australia, after prematurely shutting down his first-class career due to injuries?

“It doesn’t bother me anymore. It was because the public and the media give you that thought, but when you retire, you come to terms with all those things,” he said.

“The longer you retire, the things that I look back on are tours or good times we had, a feeling you had in a certain field or a period where things were going really well,” he says.

The next step for Tait is to move to England with his wife and daughter. He also plans to pursue coaching opportunities in Canada and Abu Dhabi. It means he is unlikely to play regularly at Hahndorf Cricket Club next season.