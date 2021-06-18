Syracuse Football: Advantages and Disadvantages of a 12 Team Playoff

As you’ve probably heard by now, it looks like the College Football Playoff wants that seriously consider a field with 12 teams sometime in the near future (sometime between 2023 and 2026). Some may think it’s too many teams, while others may think that’s not enough to involve the whole sport.

Up front I say I’m a fan of the idea. And below, I’ll get into why both as a fan of college football as a whole, and a fan of the Syracuse Orange. I will also add some of why it is possible not turning out well, both for Syracuse and college football in general.

Pros

More access to the Playoff, and the publicity and interest that comes with it

When the College Football Playoff began after the 2014 regular season, it was seen as an extension of the existing system. Instead of two teams playing a championship game through computer rankings, this played things out on the field. The setup was an improvement and gave more access to more teams.

And then it didn’t.

The Playoff quickly became a self-fulfilling prophecy. The teams that got publicity for being in it got better and better, and the ones that got left out didn’t necessarily. More than 71% of the invites went to four teams: Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma. ESPN’s hype cycle surrounding the event basically turned the last four weeks of the season into a commercial for those teams, and made the other games seem insignificant.

Expanding to 12 teams solves a lot, for Syracuse and countless others. No, Orange isn’t likely to be fielded anytime soon (they wouldn’t have lined up at any point since 1998 to make a 12-team event), but the ability to aim for a playoff bid without winning a conference title is good for the sport and will generate a lot of interest for at least 20 schools over time, if not more in November.

Matt Cashore-US TODAY Sports

Removes preferential treatment for: our lady

Perhaps most interesting of all, the Fighting Irish lose their preferential treatment as a member of the Power Five (Plus One). Previously, Notre Dame had access points to both ACCs Orange Bowl bid and the College Football Playoff that other independents didn’t. Not so much under the current proposal.

The Orange Bowl would be part of a quarterfinal and semifinal rotation with no seats reserved for a competition. More importantly, the proposal states that first-round byes will be awarded to the top four conference champions. Notre Dames is not in a league, so that wouldn’t apply to them. Each national title run for the Irish would win four games in a row.

Does this cut off entry to a Championship or the Playoff? No not at all. But between last year’s participation experiment that landed them an invitation and describing this clearly more difficult path, it seems much more appealing to attend a conference than not to go through.

Money

As always, this kind of move is about the amount of money the parties involved can make, and a 12-team playoff would be quite lucrative for everyone involved in particular, the power conferences.

Assuming the ACC remains involved in a 12-team event each year, that’s at least one payout each year divided among the league schools at a decidedly higher amount than what they’re currently getting from the four-team deal. Having 12 teams in the Playoff also means a greater chance of winning two or more schools from the conference, given the six major bids available.

cons

Easier for peer programs and/or smaller conferences to learn about SU . to jump off

A four-team system maintained the status quo for the sport in that you couldn’t just jump out of nowhere and win a title. It was a gradual process; something that Clemson has successfully navigated, and Oregon has for nearly the past several decades.

Having a 12-team lineup doesn’t remove all of those hurdles, but it does make it a little easier to do it over a shorter period of time.

At this point, Syracuse has an advantage over some of its peers, as they are all in the same boat as non-Playoff participants. More open access to the field makes it easier for the non-participant list to shrink, and for people like say Wake Forest, Kansas state, Maryland, state of Iowa, etc. to jump into the consciousness of recruits if they haven’t already. There is, of course, also an opportunity for Syracuse. But I’m just realistic that all those schools have been closer to a field of 12 teams than we have in the last ten years or two.

There is also the risk to the ACC that it could lose its place at the table as a power conference. A few years ago, the league hit a tough spot and the tangled center started to get to about 10-12 teams. That’s not great in terms of making the Playoff, and it leaves no wiggle room for Clemson to lose weight if that eventually happens. Without a real Power Five in this new structure, auto bids just go to the top six, a few seasons down could really hurt the conference, and us as a result.

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Other bowls just don’t matter anymore

On the one hand, more access means that the end of the season is important for more teams. But what about the 118 schools that don’t make the Playoff? Even the bowl teams in that group will struggle to sell a long run of post-season trips if none of them have a Playoff bid.

That also makes it harder for coaches to hang out and build something. Perhaps no problem for Syracuse, mind you, whose administrators and boosters largely have reasonable football goals. But for others with designs on a playoff trip, rightly or wrongly, coaches may not be given more than two years to soak up that conversation before they’re on their way.

Okay, what do we do with player rights?

If this is implemented, that would be three or four more games per team, plus more money for TV rights. That’s A LOT to ask of players in general, both in terms of total games, looking at a season of 17 games, possibly and the time of year, where players were asked to travel around holidays and finals. But it is also in high demand without additional financial considerations for players.

NIL is currently being debated on Capitol Hill, so this could change whether those in power want it or not. But even without forced actions, there is no way to reach an agreement in good conscience on a proposal without actively discussing how players will be compensated as part of this shift.

***

What do you think? Like 12 teams? Do you think it’s too much? Too little? Share your own thoughts below.