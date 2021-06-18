No awards for athletes who miss NSG, Schools News & Top Stories





Student athletes who were unable to participate in this year’s National School Games (NSG) after the competition was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic are not eligible for the Singapore Schools Sports Council (SSSC) Colors Awards, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday. This would have an impact on those who did not finish in the A division in badminton, tennis, volleyball and table tennis when the Games were suspended last month, as well as student athletes in the junior and C divisions who could not be held. But those representing Singapore Schools sports teams or the state through Singapore National Olympic Council, Singapore Disability Sports Council, national sports associations or SSSC sports at major games can still be nominated for the award. Student athletes who competed in the NSG’s 12 sports – badminton, bowling, golf, gymnastics, skipping rope, sepak takraw, shooting, table tennis, taekwondo (poomsae), tennis, 3v3 volleyball and wushu – before it was canceled would also qualify for the award, the MOE said. The ministry announced Monday that the suspended school competition would be abolished for the second consecutive year in order to minimize the mixing of students from different schools. This year’s NSG, which included just 12 of the league’s 29 sports, kicked off the A, B and senior divisions in March, a month after it was originally scheduled to start following a surge in coronavirus cases. in the community. It was subsequently suspended from May 8 due to a spike in community affairs. The junior and C division competitions were initially scheduled to begin in Term 3, which begins on June 28. Then Education Secretary Lawrence Wong said in a parliamentary response last month that student-athletes whose sports are not contested at the NSG this year are not eligible for the Colors Awards. These sports include athletics, swimming, basketball, soccer and netball. All students selected to represent their schools in the NSG’s 29 sports would still receive school representation recognition and credit for completing co-curricular activities, the MOE said yesterday. Last year, 309 student athletes were recognized for their achievements and good character at the 50th SSSC Colors Awards, despite the NSG being canceled. Winners were selected based on their performance in pre-pandemic competitions such as the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines. The winners of this year’s awards will be announced in September.







